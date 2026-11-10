(11-10-26) Red Wings-Blues Gameday Lineup

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 10, 2026 6:13 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 6:13 PM
Updated Nov 10, 2026 11:24 PM
Mailloux to make season debut; Blues and red Wings to square of for second time in 11 days; Berggren to return to lineup after two straight healthy scratches; Faulk returns to St. Louis for first time since trade on March 6
ST. LOUIS – Logan Mailloux will make his season debut for the St. Louis Blues (7-8-2), who begin a stretch of seven out of 10 home games on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings (7-8-3) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (TNT, HBO MAX, ESPN 101.1-FM).
Mailloux, who was activated on Monday off injured reserve and Adam Jiricek and Theo Lindstein were assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League and Calle Rosen was recalled, was injured when he broke his right hand on Sept. 26 in a fight during a preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks before having surgery on Sept. 28.
“I’m definitely looking forward to playing again,” Mailloux said on Monday. “Obviously when you’re watching your teammates and stuff go to battle night in, night out, you want to be out there. That’s definitely something that I missed and I’m looking forward to playing again for sure.”
He will line up alongside Philip Broberg, who Mailloux had tremendous chemistry with down the stretch last season and Broberg is at the top of his game right now.
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“He’s doing what he does best,” Mailloux said. “He’s a heck of a skater, both sides of the puck. He’s unbelievable. It’s been fun watching him for sure and hopefully he keeps going.”
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With two teams that are on three-game losing streaks (Blues 0-2-1, Red Wings 0-3-0), there will be a sense of urgency from two teams with similar records (Detroit is 7-8-3). For the Blues, who just came off a four-game road trip going 1-2-1, with the lone win against the Red Wings, 5-4 in third-period comeback fashion, their 5-on-5 game needs more urgency more than anything.
On the trip after the Red Wings game, if you take away the four-plus minute spurt in New Jersey, they have exactly one even-strength goal after scoring 6-on-5 against the New York Rangers and one power-play goal against the Nashville Predators.
It’s something they’ve worked specifically on the past two days since returning.
“Playing faster in the O-zone,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “It’s been a slow burn so far and we need it to become a fast burn. Running our routes, knowing what we’re going to do with the puck before we get it and making sure the puck doesn’t die on our stick.
“We want to play faster in the O-zone, we want to spend more time in the O-zone, and we want to run the proper routes so that we’re retrieving rebounds so that we’re creating second- and third-chance opportunities, not only off the initial shot but also making the other team defend longer and harder.”
Montgomery said Detroit is, “A really good defensive team that makes you earn every foot of ice because they’re playing that 1-3-1 and they’re five guys connected all the time. They give up the fewest slot shots in the league, that’s their commitment to defense and really good sticks in the D-zone, so even more important that we’re patient.”
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Jonatan Berggren will re-enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games and will replace Aleksanteri Kaskimaki.
“To play with a consistent pace and purpose that he was before he was taken out,” Montgomery said. ‘I thought there was a slip and we can’t afford slips from anyone. We’re a depth team and we need our depth to come though.”
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The Blues have already faced former teammate Justin Faulk, who was traded to the Red Wings last season on March 6 at the NHL Trade Deadline, when they faced the defenseman on Oct. 31 in Detroit, but this will be Faulk’s first visit to St. Louis after spending the past nearly six seasons with the Blues after being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Blues will have a video tribute prepared for Faulk, usually after the first TV time out in the first period.
"'Faulker's provided us with so much jump night after night," Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. "He's been a real good player for us. He's going to be excited to play here, and I'd like to think that the other 19 guys that dress with him will be excited for him and give him the best effort they possibly can. That's usually the way it goes when a veteran player that's been in an organization for a long time. I know he really appreciated his time here, speaks highly of the community, the fans, the organization. I'm sure he'll be well-received."
Faulk, who played 482 games with the Blues (176 goals, 232 assists), has been an instant mentor for a lot of the younger Red Wings, much like he was a well-received leader here in St. Louis.
"You can tell where he's been in situations where they've leaned on him to speak up, his professionalism the way he prepares for games and practices," McLellan said. "He's got a little old-school in him. He's been around long enough and that's a welcomed thing for today's generation of players. We use him a lot in those situations."
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Jonatan Berggren-Mason McTavish-Jake neighbours
Dalibor Dvorsky-Connor McMichael-Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko-Pius Suter-Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg-Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Brandon Carlo
Joel Hofer will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Aleksanteri Kaskimaki and Calle Rosen. Tyler Tucker (knee) and Dillon Dube (neck) are out.
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Red Wings Projected Lineup:
Alex DeBrincat-Emmitt Finnie-Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard-Andrew Copp-Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen-J.T. Compher-Marco Kasper
Sheldon Dries-Mason Appleton-Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot-Moritz Seider
William Wallinder-Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund-Anton Johansson
John Gibson will start in goal; Danill Tarasov will be the backup.
The healthy scratch includes Carter Mazur. The Red Wings report no injuries. Dylan Larkin remains suspended.
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