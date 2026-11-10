(11-10-26) Red Wings-Blues Gameday Lineup

"'Faulker's provided us with so much jump night after night," Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. "He's been a real good player for us. He's going to be excited to play here, and I'd like to think that the other 19 guys that dress with him will be excited for him and give him the best effort they possibly can. That's usually the way it goes when a veteran player that's been in an organization for a long time. I know he really appreciated his time here, speaks highly of the community, the fans, the organization. I'm sure he'll be well-received."