(11-12-26) Blues-Mammoth Gameday Lineup

“We can bring a lot of experience back there,” Fowler said of he and Carlo. “Obviously both have been doing it for a long time. For him the way that he can use his reach and his stick to defend is similar to Parayko and the way he can take time and space away. That allows me to try and create a little more offensively, which I’m trying to do. I think we just work well with one another and we have a great relationship too. How our brains are wired are similar. We want to bring the best out of each other so it’s been a good combination so far.”