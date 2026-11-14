(11-14-26) Panthers-Blues Gameday Lineup

“I understand the three in a row question and the numbers that go with it,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. ‘For us, it’s more about finding a consistency to our identity and the rhythm we want to play with. Tonight, what a great challenge. The opportunity to play a team that won two Cups (2024 and 2025) in a row that clearly, you know what you’re getting. They’re going to come, they’re going to forecheck, they’re going to rim pucks. D-men are going to be physical on walls to get in the O-zone. So you’ve got to win wall battles, you’ve got to win numbers into battles, that race, and you’ve also got to win the odd-man rush game. They’re going to give you odd-man rushes if you execute. They’re not easy to get because their work ethic and their physicality is what their identity is. What an opportunity for us to see where we stand in those areas and that type of game.”