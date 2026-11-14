(11-14-26) Panthers-Blues Gameday Lineup

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 14, 2026 5:48 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 5:48 PM
Another opportunity for the Blues to string together three straight wins; Hofer gets fourth straight start; Kaskimaki in for Berggren; Suter will play despite missing morning skate
ST. LOUIS – Another opportunity at three in a row.
It seems to be the kryptonite for the St. Louis Blues (9-8-2), who entertain the Florida Panthers (11-7-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. (Blue Note+, ESPN 101.1-FM).
It’s the fourth time this season the Blues have the chance at stringing together three straight wins this season and in each instance, they’ve lost those games, getting outscored by a combined 12-5.
The Blues are coming off a 1-0 shootout win over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday and will get the chance to do something that’s been tough on them in recent memory.
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“I understand the three in a row question and the numbers that go with it,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. ‘For us, it’s more about finding a consistency to our identity and the rhythm we want to play with. Tonight, what a great challenge. The opportunity to play a team that won two Cups (2024 and 2025) in a row that clearly, you know what you’re getting. They’re going to come, they’re going to forecheck, they’re going to rim pucks. D-men are going to be physical on walls to get in the O-zone. So you’ve got to win wall battles, you’ve got to win numbers into battles, that race, and you’ve also got to win the odd-man rush game. They’re going to give you odd-man rushes if you execute. They’re not easy to get because their work ethic and their physicality is what their identity is. What an opportunity for us to see where we stand in those areas and that type of game.”
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The Blues are tweaking up their lineup for tonight’s game, and Pius Suter, who did not skate Saturday morning after not feeling well, will play but Aleksanteri Kaskimaki will enter the lineup in place of Jonatan Berggren.
The second and third lines will have a new makeup to them, with the return of Connor McMichael to play alongside Mason McTavish, and Pavel Buchnevich will center the third line with Dalibor Dvorsky and Kaskimaki.
“It’s more about the chemistry to be honest with McMichael and McTavish,” Montgomery said. “The first 10 games, that line was doing most of our 5-on-5 scoring and it went away, but we haven’t been able to find anything else offensively consistently on the second and third line since then. That’s why we went back to it and we haven’t had Jake play with those guys yet.
“We like what ‘Dvo’ is doing on the wing and ‘Buchy,’ he’s not our best defensive forward (but) he’s top two and the great thing about ‘Buchy,’ it doesn’t matter where you’re going to play him, you’re going to get that same kind of effort and same thing. He’s going to end up down low, so it doesn’t matter who you play him with a lot anyways. We’ll have ‘Dvo’ take a lot of draws.”
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Joel Hofer will start for a season-high fourth game in a row after a 29-save shutout on Thursday.
The Blues goalie is now tied with Montreal Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler with a .926 save percentage and is fifth among goalies with nine games or more started with a 2.15 goals-against average.
“He’s just earned it,” Montgomery said of Hofer. “He’s played at a high level. He probably got us two points the other night. Our schedule’s favorable right now. If someone’s hot, if the power play unit is hot, we’re going to run that power play first all the time, same thing with PK and pulled goalie situations. Points matter. We’re close to a wild card spot and points right matter as much as points do in April and March.”
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours-Mason McTavish-Connor McMichael
Dalibor Dvorsky-Pavel Buchnevich-Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Alexey Toropchenko-Pius Suter-Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg-Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Brandon Carlo
Joel Hofer will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Jonatan Berggren and Calle Rosen. Tyler Tucker (knee) and Dillon Dube (neck) are out.
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Panthers Projected Lineup:
Brady Tkachuk-Anton Lundell-Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe-Sam Reinhart-Lars Eller
Eetu Luostarinen-Sam Bennett-Sandis Vilmanis
Bokondji Imama-Cole Schwindt -Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling-Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola-Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov-Radko Gudas
Jacob Markstrom will start in goal; Akira Schmid will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt and Jack Devine. Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee) and Jonah Gadjovich (neck) are out.
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