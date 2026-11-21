St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 21, 2026 5:13 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 5:13 PM
Once again, Blues searching for third straight win; goals starting to come in bunches again; McMichael out of lineup, listed as day to day; Johnston draws in after missing two games
ST. LOUIS – Sure, people are superstitious in not wanting to bring up certain things that don’t typically go well, to alter the course of action to turn it into a positive.
But here we are again: the St. Louis Blues (11-9-2) on the cusp of a three-game winning streak when they host the New Jersey Devils (15-7-0) at 6 p.m. (Blue Note+, ESPN 101.1-FM).
It’s the fifth attempt this season at the feat, and it hasn’t gone well in the previous four. Yes, we have to bring it up, because if the Blues are going to be taken seriously, stringing together winning streaks will be imperative, so here’s another chance at doing so despite going 0-4-0 in the previous four attempts and being outscored 16-6 in those games.
They’re at this point again following two wins this week against the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) this past Tuesday and Pittsburgh Penguins (5-2) on Thursday after a rather sluggish start to that game before picking it up in a hurry by blitzing the Penguins in the second period and taking control of the game.
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“I thought it was a real calm dressing room after a poor first that led to the right attitude, and for whatever reason, you could see that we had rhythm to our game and we had pace to our game,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “Guys were skating way better in the second and third than they did in the first. Why that is? Is it because you went from one time zone east and our body clocks didn’t wake up until the second period, which would be the first period here in St. Louis? That’s an excuse, but that has a real affect.”
The Blues and Devils will square off for the second time in 17 days after New Jersey survived a late Blues comeback in the third period before taking a 5-4 overtime win on Nov. 5.
The Blues, who have won four of their past five, are 4-2-0 since that defeat at Prudential Center.
“I think we’re significantly better offensively,” Montgomery said. “Our offensive numbers analytically are … you’d be surprised, but most of them are in the top 10 now with the way we’ve played since then. It’s really augmented from about middle of the pack.
“We’re connected. We’re playing faster because everybody is playing a more simpler, predictable game. I think that’s what it is.”
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The Blues did not hold a morning skate on Saturday, so any potential lineup stuff will be discussed with Montgomery when he speaks to the media at 4:45 p.m. (CT). But we do know that forward Connor McMichael (undisclosed) will not play and is listed as day to day.
We’ll project Jonatan Berggren will slide up to play with Dylan Holloway and Mason McTavish; Dalibor Dvorsky will slide up to play with Pavel Buchnevich and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, whether that be as the center or on the wing will be determined; and Ross Johnston will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury to slot in on the fourth line.
With back-to-back home games against the Devils and Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, Joel Hofer and Jordan Binnington are expected to split the games. Binnington played against the Devils on Nov. 5 and is 6-5-2 in his career against the Devils with a 2.56 goals-against average and .917 save percentage; Hofer has never faced the Devils in his career. We’ll get the starting goalie update from Montgomery at his media briefing, but we’ll project Hofer against the Devils and Binnington against the Oilers.
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The Blues are just 1-for-13 on the power play their past five games and have slipped to 25 in the league at 19.4 percent, and even though they were 0-for-2 on Thursday in Pittsburgh, there were some real encouraging signs pointing to having success, and it focuses in on zone entries and sustained zone time with winning an O-zone face-off.
“Spacing for the entries were way better and the drops especially more patient with the guys getting the drops,” Montgomery said. “So that allowed us to have speed. I think it’s several games in a row that the power play people are the same people. Knowing where the hands are and all that stuff, so the passing’s cleaner. But the biggest thing I think is the crispness of how we’re passing. It’s starting to move a lot quicker and it’s going tape to tape. That allows you to beat penalty killers to spots for your puck play.”
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway-Mason McTavish-Jonatan Berggren
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki-Dalibor Dvorsky-Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko-Pius Suter-Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg-Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Brandon Carlo
Joel Hofer is projected to start in goal; Jordan Binnington would be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Nathan Walker and Calle Rosen. Connor McMichael (undisclosed), Tyler Tucker (knee) and Dillon Dube (neck) are out.
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Devils Projected Lineup:
Arseny Gritsyuk-Jack Hughes-Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier-Nico Hischier-Luke Evangelista
Evan Rodrigues-Amadeus Lombardi-Connor Brown
Jesper Boqvist-Cody Glass-Lenni Hameenaho
Luke Hughes-Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler-Dougie Hamilton
Declan Chisholm-Brenden Dillon
Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal; Jake Allen will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Stefen Noesen and Vladislav Kolyachonok. Anthony Mantha (throat) and Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle) are out.
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