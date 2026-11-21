“I thought it was a real calm dressing room after a poor first that led to the right attitude, and for whatever reason, you could see that we had rhythm to our game and we had pace to our game,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “Guys were skating way better in the second and third than they did in the first. Why that is? Is it because you went from one time zone east and our body clocks didn’t wake up until the second period, which would be the first period here in St. Louis? That’s an excuse, but that has a real affect.”