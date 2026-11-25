“You only have a couple of those a year and it just happened to come in the same week,” Blues forward Jake Neighbours said. “For us, we’re confident we can win in any style, but we’re more likely a team that relies on our defense and our goaltending to be in tight games, in low-scoring games. But it’s nice to see that we can score if we need to and play in those high-scoring ones as well. I think Monty’s alluded to it a few times over the week just finding ways to win different types of games. This week was a couple weird ones, but we found ways to get wins. I’m sure all the scoring and all that will come down a notch and we’ll be in some tight ones.”