St. Louis Blues
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Nov 25, 2026 5:14 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 5:14 PM
Blues search for fifth straight win behind sudden rash of injuries; tidying up defensively a priority; Jiricek, Stenberg recalled, likely to play with McMichael, Carlo out, Buchnevich, Snuggerud each day to day
The pre-Thanksgiving portion of the St. Louis Blues schedule concludes on Wednesday when they take a one-game trip to Long Island to take on the New York Islanders and old friend Brayden Schenn at 6 p.m. (Blue Note+, ESPN 101.1-FM).
The Blues (13-9-2) are in search of a five-game winning streak, and they’ve done it by scoring a ton, scoring 26 in total but they’ve allowed 18.
They know this isn’t how they can live for a sustained period of time and will have to clean up things on the defensive side because as we saw prior to this little winning streak, goals were hard to come by, with 19 in their previous 10 games, which was dead-last in the league averaging 1.9 per game. Averaging 6.5 goals (first in the league) since Nov. 17 will not last for the long haul.
“You only have a couple of those a year and it just happened to come in the same week,” Blues forward Jake Neighbours said. “For us, we’re confident we can win in any style, but we’re more likely a team that relies on our defense and our goaltending to be in tight games, in low-scoring games. But it’s nice to see that we can score if we need to and play in those high-scoring ones as well. I think Monty’s alluded to it a few times over the week just finding ways to win different types of games. This week was a couple weird ones, but we found ways to get wins. I’m sure all the scoring and all that will come down a notch and we’ll be in some tight ones.”
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So for the Blues, who are allowing an average of 4.5 goals per game during this streak (bad), what needs to change?
“The No. 1 thing is our D-zone arrivals, especially when the low forward has not been our center, has been problematic lately and then just giving up too much time and space, and when we give up too much time and space, it hurts our box-outs, it hurts our puck pressure and we haven’t blocked enough shots up top. It was much-improved last game,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “Right now, our defensive game has slipped, and there’s certain areas we’ve addressed in video. We tried to work on that as much as we could (Tuesday) and we saw improvement again just getting back to those habits and details. The first 10 games we were really happy, in the last 10 games, not as much.”
The forwards know they’re just as much a part of this as anyone, so get back to executing as five-man units will be highly beneficial.
“Just getting back to simple things that we were doing so well in training camp and at the start of the season,” Neighbours said. “When you get in these high-offense games, track meet games where goals are going in all the time, it can be easy to forget about defense and the little habits that make you successful defensively. We went over some of those (Tuesday) and reminded ourselves of the some of the habits we need to have and do a bit better. I’m sure guys will be much more in tune with it going into New York and we’re going to have to be good, they’ve got a good team.”
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The challenge in trying to tidy up things on both ends on Wednesday will be because of a rash of injuries that have suddenly hit the Blues, as outlined on Tuesday with the recalls of defenseman Adam Jiricek and forward Otto Stenberg, with forwards Jimmy Snuggerud and Pavel Buchnevich (each an upper-body injury), forward Connor McMichael (lower body) and defenseman Brandon Carlo (lower body) each being placed on injured reserve, and Robert Thomas, who did not practice with the group but on his own and will play, likely dealing with a nagging injury.
But as Neighbours put it, “Just kind of have the same approach that we’ve had before we started winning games. Just stick to the process. I think that’s the best thing about being a process-oriented team. You don’t have to get caught up in results, whether that would be losses or wins. We’re having the same approach with how we approach practice, how we approach our daily attitude. It’s not going to get any easier, if anything, harder. Just continue to build to get better each day.”
No matter what happens and how quickly the Blues get some of these guys back that are mostly day-to-day, they’re building belief within the room no matter who plays.
“For sure, we have belief in here,” defenseman Colton Parayko said. “Things are starting to click. But it's a hard league, so we've got to make sure that we stick together … make sure we're prepared for the Islanders. It's a tough league, no game is easy, make sure we have belief but make sure we stick to the process.”
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The lineup for tonight is completely in flux, as the Blues did not hold a morning skate, and Montgomery will address any lineup changes at 4:45 p.m. (CT), so this is just guesswork as to how things could shake up.
The Islanders (11-7-5) are also dealing with a rash of injuries, so their lineup is also in flux.
Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jake Neighbours
Otto Stenberg-Mason McTavish-Dalibor Dvorsky
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki-Pius Suter-Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko-Nathan Walker-Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg-Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Adam Jiricek
Joel Hofer is projected to start in goal; Jordan Binnington would be the backup.
The healthy scratch could include Calle Rosen. Jimmy Snuggerud (upper body) and Pavel Buchnevich (upper body) are day to day; Connor McMichael (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (lower body) were put on injured-reserve Tuesday, and Tyler Tucker (knee) and Dillon Dube (neck) are out.
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Islanders Projected Lineup:
Simon Holmstrom-Bo Horvat-Mathew Barzal
Emil Heineman-Brayden Schenn-Victor Eklund
Callum Ritchie-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Anthony Duclair
Ondrej Palat-Casey Cizikas-Matias Maccelli
Adam Pelech-Matthew Schaefer
Logan Stanley-Tony DeAngelo
Ben Hutton-Matthew Kessel
Ilya Sorokin will start in goal; Semyon Varlamov will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Scott Mayfield and Mitchell Chaffee. Ryan Pulock (shoulder), Alexander Romanov (ACL) and Kyle Palmieri (knee) are out.
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