(11-26-25) Blues-Devils Gameday Lineup

The St. Louis Blues will look to wrap up a season-long five-game road trip with a pre-Thanksgiving positive result when they take on the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (6 p.m.; FDSNMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).

The Blues (7-10-6) have just one win on the trip thus far but points in three of four, going 1-1-2 but face a daunting challenge against the Devils (14-7-1), who are undefeated in regulation on home ice (8-0-1) at Prudential Center.

The Blues, coming off a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday, will enter the Thanksgiving holiday below .500 but they were also there last season (11-12-1) and after the 4 Nations face-Off break, everyone knows the rest how they took off.

They’re already way behind the 8-Ball again in the standings and have been talking urgency for quite some time with few results as far as wins despite picking up points in nine of the past 13 games.

“Go win a game in New Jersey and give ourselves a fairly decent road trip,” Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said after Monday’s loss. “Obviously we always want more points, but right now we can go to practice (Tuesday), make sure we focus on New Jersey for Wednesday and make sure we get those two points. That's the main focus right now.”

They have at least a point in seven of nine (3-2-4).

“I think we've got a ways to go, too,” Blues forward Dylan Holloway said. “So we know that in this room and we expect a lot out of our team, and each other. There's definitely another level that we can get to, but we're in the right direction right now.”

The Blues did not hold a morning skate on Wednesday, but it is expected that Jordan Binnington will get the nod in goal after Joel Hofer played Monday and the Blues having back-to-back home games on Friday and Saturday against the Ottawa Senators and Utah Mammoth, respectively, a rotation is all but in order.

There could also be insertions into the lineup of perhaps forward Nick Bjugstad, who was scratched on Monday, and/or forward Mathieu Joseph, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games, and defenseman Matthew Kessel was scratched Monday in favor of Logan Mailloux.

Blues coach Jim Montgomery will address the media at 5:45 p.m. local time (4:45 p.m. St. Louis time) and address any lineup changes/alterations.

- - -

Blues Projected Lineup:

Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn-Dalibor Dvorsky-Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway-Pius Suter-Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko-Oskar Sundqvist-Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg-Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker-Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler-Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington is projected to start in goal; Joel Hofer would be the backup.

Healthy scratches could include Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph and Matthew Kessel. The Blues have no injuries.

- - -

Devils Projected Lineup:

Timo Meier-Nico Hischier-Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat-Dawson Mercer-Arseny Gritsyuk

Juho Lammikko-Cody Glass-Connor Brown

Paul Cotter-Luke Glendening-Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler-Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes-Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon-Colton White

Jacob Markstrom will start in goal; Jake Allen will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Dennis Cholowski. Jack Hughes (finger), Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee) and Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed) are all out.

