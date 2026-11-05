(11-5-26) Blues-Devils Gameday Lineup

Jordan Binnington will get the start in goal and match up against Hellebuyck. The two have been adversaries when Hellebuyck was a member of the Winnipeg Jets before recently being traded to the Devils after requesting a trade this past summer and also on the international level when the two were the starting the goalies for Canada and the United States, respectively. Most recently, they opposed each other in the gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympic games in Milan, Italy.