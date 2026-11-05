(11-5-26) Blues-Devils Gameday Lineup

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 5, 2026 6:13 PMPublished Nov 5, 2026 6:13 PM
Parayko expected to return after two-game absence, replace Lindstein; Berggren a healthy scratch for first time this season; Kaskimaki gets back in; Binnington to oppose Hellebuyck in old rivalry
Colton Parayko is back in and Jonatan Berggren is out are among the changes the St. Louis Blues (7-7-1) will make as they play the third of a four-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils (10-5-0), who boast a former divisional foe in Connor Hellebuyck in goal.
Puck drop at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. is set for 6 p.m. (Blue Note+, First Alert ABC 32.1, ESPN 101.1-FM).
Parayko has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury and is expected to return in place of Theo Lindstein. Parayko injured himself in the first period of a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins a week ago Thursday but finished the game after missing a good chunk of the period.
As for Berggren, he will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season after suiting up for the first 15 games and in his place will be Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, who will assume the position alongside Connor McMichael and Mason McTavish.
Berggren, who has two goals and three assists in 15 games on the season, has gone without a point in five straight games and has just one assist in eight games after a four-game point streak.
Kaskimaki, who scored his first NHL goal in a 5-4 win at the Detroit Red Wings last Saturday, was a healthy scratch in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday when Ross Johnston returned to the lineup after missing seven games with a lower-body injury.
Jordan Binnington will get the start in goal and match up against Hellebuyck. The two have been adversaries when Hellebuyck was a member of the Winnipeg Jets before recently being traded to the Devils after requesting a trade this past summer and also on the international level when the two were the starting the goalies for Canada and the United States, respectively. Most recently, they opposed each other in the gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympic games in Milan, Italy.
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael-Mason McTavish-Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Jake Neighbours-Dalibor Dvorsky-Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko-Pius Suter-Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg-Brandon Carlo
Justin Barron-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Adam Jiricek
Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Joel Hofer will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Jonatan Berggren and Theo Lindstein. Tyler Tucker (knee) and Dillon Dube (neck) are out.
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Devils Projected Lineup:
Timo Meier-Nico Hischier-Luke Evangelista
Arseny Gritsyuk-Jack Hughes-Jesper Bratt
Anthony Mantha-Evan Rodrigues-Jesper Boqvist
Amadeus Lombardi-Cody Glass-Connor Brown
Luke Hughes-Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler-Dougie Hamilton
Declan Chisholm-Johnathan Kovacevic
Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal; Jake Allen will be the backup.
The healthy scratch includes Brenden Dillon. The Devils report no injuries.
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