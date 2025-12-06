(12-6-25) Blues-Senators Gameday Lineup

The St. Louis Blues enter their matchup on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators 30th in the NHL in goal scoring (2.54 goals per game) and scoring two or fewer in nine of the past 10 games.

They’ve scored a grand total of 19 the past 10 games (1.9 per game), with the line game they’ve scored more than two: the Senators, who the Blues beat 4-3 in come-from-behind fashion on Nov. 28.

And in an ever-changing lineup for the Blues (9-12-7) where consistency seems to be a monumental task of achieving, the coaching staff continues to search for combinations that they hope get them out of the doldrums of scoring. But when you're also 29th in goals against (3.50) per game, it makes it awfully tough to secure wins, and the Blues are the only team in the league with single-digit wins at this point of the season.

Saturday was an optional skate, but according to the team, there will be changes throughout the forward group (listed below).

The only actual lineup change will be Matthew Kessel going back in on defense for Tyler Tucker, and with the Blues set for a back-to-back this weekend, including a Sunday night game against the Montreal Canadiens, Joel Hofer will get the start on Saturday, with Jordan Binnington then slated to go on Sunday.

The Blues’ come-from-behind win against the Senators was their only one of the season when trailing after two periods, when they were down 2-1 and rallied to score three in the third, a rarity of scoring more than one goal in a period of late.

It'll be the second of a three-game trip after a poor loss Thursday against the Boston Bruins, 5-2.

- - -

Blues Projected Lineup:

Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway-Dalibor Dvorsky-Jordan Kyrou

Pius Suter-Brayden Schenn-Nick Bjugstad

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki-Oskar Sundqvist-Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg-Colton Parayko

Matthew Kessel-Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler-Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Tyler Tucker and Matt Luff. Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns) and Nathan Walker (upper body) are out.

- - -

Senators Projected Lineup:

Brady Tkachuk-Tim Stutzle-Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron-Dylan Cozens-Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio-Ridly Greig-Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins-Stephen Halliday-Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson-Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven-Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo-Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark will start in goal; Leevi Merilainen will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Kurtis MacDermid and Dennis Gilbert. Thomas Chabot (upper body), Lars Eller (undisclosed) and Shane Pinto (lower body) are out.

