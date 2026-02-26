(2-26-28) Kraken-Blues Gameday Lineup -- Joseph On Waivers

ST. LOUIS – With a tremendous Winter Olympics now done and behind us, and games from the Milano Cortina games gripping with excitement in the rear view mirror, it’s time for the St. Louis Blues to attack the stretch run.
The Blues (20-28-9) resume their schedule when they host the Seattle Kraken (27-21-9) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Blues, who dropped their last three games prior to the break and have just one win (1-7-1) in their past nine games, have been skating – minus their five Olympians – on a regular basis since Feb. 17 and in a training camp mentality, are ready to play hockey games again.
“I think everybody is,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “I think you can tell guys were anxious today, but it’s like enough of practicing against each other. It’s time to play a game.”
The Blues are catching the Kraken on the second of back-to-back games after Seattle fell at the Dallas Stars, 4-1, on Wednesday.
“In the end, it’s an advantage for us if we play the right way and take advantage of it,” Montgomery said. “I think the first 10 minutes should be an advantage for them, they’re in a rhythm of playing again, we’re not, so it’s important we keep it simple and play north in the first 10 minutes.”
The Blues are 14 points out of the second wild card from the Western Conference – behind the Kraken – and let’s face it, their chances of making a push are very daunting.
“For us, the biggest challenge and my biggest challenge is getting us to be a hard team for us to play against every night, and that’s the most important thing is that our competitive level and our second and third effort, being relentless on pucks is something that we need to develop here down the stretch consistently,” Montgomery said.
- - -
The Blues will have a host of players back in the lineup tonight, including Dylan Holloway, who came off injured reserve after missing 23 of the past 24 games – including the last eight – with that right high ankle sprain. The corresponding move that needed to be made was Mathieu Joseph as the roster casualty; he went on waivers at 1 p.m. (CT). A team has 24 hours to claim Joseph or he can be assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League. Or like Alexandre Texier earlier this season, Joseph could look to terminate his contract, become a free agent and sign somewhere else rather than go to Springfield if unclaimed. There's also the possibility a trade can be worked out too, but that seems like a tough go even with Joseph's remaining prorated $2.95 million cap hit. Robert Thomas, who is expected to return Friday due to being out for personal reasons, will stay on IR with his lower-body injury.
All five Olympians will be on the active roster and all will play except for Jordan Binnington, who will back up Joel Hofer.
It includes Dalibor Dvorsky, who had a very strong run with Slovakia’s fourth-place finish; he had six points (three goals, three assists) in six games.
“It was a great experience,” Dvorsky said. “We played really well too. It was really good, really fun to be there, but it’s fun to be back now.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the medal that we all wanted, but I gained confidence for sure. I think I played well. So did the whole team. It was a good tournament for our country and for me too.”
Also, Jack Finley will make his Blues debut after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 7. Finley, whose father Jeff Finley (1998-2004) played for the Blues as a defenseman, will center Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker on the fourth line.
“A player (who is) very cerebral, smart as far as structure positioning and all that stuff and thinks the game on the defensive side of the puck first,” Montgomery said of Finley, who had two goals and an assist in 22 games this season with the Lightning. “So it’s nice to be able to see how good he’s going to be able to be at, what his strengths are, penalty killing, killing plays down low, being heavy below the dots at both ends of the ice.”
- - -
Blues Projected Lineup:
Brayden Schenn-Dalibor Dvorsky-Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours-Pavel Buchnevich-Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway-Pius Suter-Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko-Jack Finley-Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg-Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker-Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler-Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Robby Fabbri and Matthew Kessel. Robert Thomas (lower body) and Oskar Sundqvist (upper body) are out.
- - -
Kraken Projected Lineup:
Jared McCann-Matty Beniers-Jordan Eberle
Berkly Catton-Chandler Stephenson-Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz-Shane Wright-Frederick Gaudreau
Ryan Winterton-Ben Meyers-Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn-Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak-Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans-Ryan Lindgren
Philipp Grubauer will start in goal; Joey Daccord will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Kappo Kaako, Josh Mahura and Cale Fleury. Matt Murray (lower body) is out.
