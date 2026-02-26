(2-26-28) Kraken-Blues Gameday Lineup -- Joseph On Waivers

The Blues will have a host of players back in the lineup tonight, including Dylan Holloway, who came off injured reserve after missing 23 of the past 24 games – including the last eight – with that right high ankle sprain. The corresponding move that needed to be made was Mathieu Joseph as the roster casualty; he went on waivers at 1 p.m. (CT). A team has 24 hours to claim Joseph or he can be assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League. Or like Alexandre Texier earlier this season, Joseph could look to terminate his contract, become a free agent and sign somewhere else rather than go to Springfield if unclaimed. There's also the possibility a trade can be worked out too, but that seems like a tough go even with Joseph's remaining prorated $2.95 million cap hit. Robert Thomas, who is expected to return Friday due to being out for personal reasons, will stay on IR with his lower-body injury.