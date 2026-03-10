(3-10-26) Islanders-Blues Gameday Lineup

“When you get asked two times in two years, the second makes your decision a lot easier, I would say. Not because I didn't love the organization and the city and everything else. They felt like they needed to go in a different direction and me and Justin Faulk were the guys out this year. That's just the reality of the business. No hard feelings. It's just kind of what you're faced with the business and where they're heading in their direction. I’m happy to be a part of this Islander organization. It’s been unbelievable for this short amount of time. The guys have been extremely welcoming. Everyone in the organization’s helped me out as much as they can. It’s not an easy transition moving midseason with three kids and everything else, but obviously the people around me made the transition as easy as possible.”