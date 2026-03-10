(3-10-26) Islanders-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS – Has the ink even dried yet on the paperwork that sent Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders on Friday?
Maybe. Maybe not, but no matter what, that reunion is already upon us.
Schenn, a staple for hockey in St. Louis and the St. Louis Blues the past nine seasons, who was in his third season as captain, makes his return to face his old club here on Tuesday when the suddenly hot Blues (25-29-9) host the Islanders (35-23-5) at 6:30 p.m. in a nationally televised game on TNT.
Perhaps it’s best that things played out this way, get it out of the way as quick as you can so the player doesn’t have to think about it looking down the road, but for the 34-year-old, down the road literally meant a few short days.
“I don’t even know how to describe it. Weird,” Schenn said Tuesday morning. “When you get traded, you don’t think it’s going to happen that fast with everything. Just coming in, a couple former teammates came over yesterday playing mini sticks with my kids, now you’re facing them tonight, but the reality is it’s going to be different for sure. I got a job to do and play those guys hard, talk to them after.”
On Tuesday, Schenn will be, for the first time, opposing someone in a Blues sweater since 2017. That’s a long time. But there’s a lot of reflection about where he was and where he is now.
“Where do I start with everything,” Schenn said. “Just first and foremost, it’s an incredible place to play. The organization, the people, my teammates, a lot of good friends. Not just from this team but from the whole time I’ve been here. The fans and the people in the community are extremely special. They’re always there to help you out, they’re always here to cheer you on. It was just a great place to play for nine and a half years.”
The Blues will give their former captain obviously a thunderous ovation. A Stanley Cup champion, a big reason why they won it, won’t be forgotten.
“I hope to get a good reception,” Schenn said. “Obviously that’s what every player hopes for anyways. The fans were so good to me when I was here. I tried to come in with my time here, play the right way. I’ve said it before, play for the guys who wore the jersey before me. It’s been a great organization with a long history with a lot of great players. You feel like you owe it to them to go out there and put in a solid effort every night you wore the Bluenote. I’ve had a lot of people in this organization and in the community that’s helped along the way.”
Blues coach Jim Montgomery knows it won’t be easy to see Schenn on the other side.
“It’s going to be hard, being honest,” Montgomery said. “Meant a lot what he did in his career here as a Blue. Won a Cup, incredible teammate, incredible person in our community. His family, awesome; his wife, his kids. And then for me personally, coming here, he was unbelievable to work with as a captain. The communication was always there. I always knew where his heart and head was and what he stood for. I can’t thank him enough for how much he helped me.
“I think he’s going to get a huge reception. And deservedly so. He earned it.”
Former teammate and Blues winger Dylan Holloway agreed.
“I can’t imagine his turnaround, but it’s going to be weird for us too,” Holloway said. “He’s such a big part of our locker room. He’s a huge presence, huge personality and ultimately a great captain, a great leader and great friend. It’s definitely going to be weird to see him and hopefully he gets the ovation he deserves. He’s done a lot for this organization, a lot for all of us.
“He meant a lot to me. Great captain, great leader. I think of him as a great friend too. A friend for life. He’s just such a good guy. We were definitely able to have some good (memories) together with the whole team. I can’t speak enough about his character.”
Blues center Robert Thomas said, “It’s going to be really weird obviously. I think it’s going to be more weird for him than us, but hopefully he gets an amazing ovation. He’s been such a true leader here, such a a big part of bringing the city the first Stanley Cup. I know the fans will really show the appreciation for him tonight.”
But for Schenn, it was time to move on. He came to that realization when the Blues asked him for a second straight deadline if he’d waive his no-trade clause. Last year, it was still a full NTC. This year, it was a modified 15-team NTC.
“Last year, we had good momentum building into the playoffs,” Schenn said. “They asked me, obviously wasn't ready and made the playoffs and worked out in that regard.
“When you get asked two times in two years, the second makes your decision a lot easier, I would say. Not because I didn't love the organization and the city and everything else. They felt like they needed to go in a different direction and me and Justin Faulk were the guys out this year. That's just the reality of the business. No hard feelings. It's just kind of what you're faced with the business and where they're heading in their direction. I’m happy to be a part of this Islander organization. It’s been unbelievable for this short amount of time. The guys have been extremely welcoming. Everyone in the organization’s helped me out as much as they can. It’s not an easy transition moving midseason with three kids and everything else, but obviously the people around me made the transition as easy as possible.”
So when he steps on the ice Tuesday for keeps, just let the emotions go.
“There’s not much you can do,” Schenn said. “It’s been a crazy four days, five days. Not much sleep with everything that’s going on.”
- - -
Theo Lindstein will make his NHL debut against the Islanders.
The defenseman, who was recalled along with Otto Stenberg on Monday from Springfield of the American Hockey League, will become the third of three first-round picks by the Blues in 2023 to play in the NHL now, along with Stenberg and Dalibor Dvorsky.
“Unreal. I’m excited. It’s going to be fun,” Lindstein said. “I’ve got my family and it’s going to be fun.
“All of us were in that first round there and to have everyone here, it’s nice to have ‘Dvo.’ He speaks Swedish too. It’s good for me and for Otto too. It’s cool that we’re here together.”
Lindstein’s play in Springfield as of late had been really coming on, and Lindstein credits former Blues associate coach and current Thunderbirds coach Steve Ott for the transition.
Lindstein had six points (four goals, two assists) in 19 games since Ott replaced Steve Konowalchuk on Jan. 19.
“Since ‘Otter’ got down to Springfield, I feel like my game has been way better and I’ve been skating a lot more and getting used to the ice over here,” Lindstein said. “It took a couple games to get used to everything, but I feel good right now and ready to go tonight.
“Just play my game, use my skating more. Skate out from situations out on the ice and use my body more without the puck. That’s the thing we’ve been talking about and I’ve been feeling way better the last couple weeks.”
Lindstein will be paired with Colton Parayko, who returns after missing five games with back spasms.
“I think any time you get a talented young man like that ... I saw him this morning and talked to him about what a wonderful opportunity it is,” Montgomery said. “His smile and his eyes … he’s just so excited to play tonight. I think that energy’s going to be really good for us having to play in less than 48 hours after our last game coming back from two time zones.”
- - -
Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Jonathan Drouin-Pavel Buchnevich-Otto Stenberg
Jake Neighbours-Dalibor Dvorsky-Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko-Jack Finley-Pius Suter
Philip Broberg-Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Jonatan Berggren, Nathan Walker, Oskar Sundqvist, Justin Holl and Matthew Kessel. The Blues report no injuries.
- - -
Islanders Projected Lineup:
Emil Heineman-Bo Horvat-Mathew Barzal
Ondrej Palat-Brayden Schenn-Calum Ritchie
Anders Lee-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair-Casey Cizikas-Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer-Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech-Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy-Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin will start in goal; David Rittich will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Maxim Shabanov, Kyle MacLean and Adam Boqvist. Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body) and Semyon Varlamov (knee) are out.
