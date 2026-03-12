(3-12-26) Blues-Hurricanes Gameday Lineup

“Righty-righty can find each other for some reason really well,” Montgomery said. “You would think a righty and a lefty would find each other a lot more, but they kind of open up to one-timers to each other and you have a true passer and a true shooter, one who really wants to shoot the puck and one who really wants to pass it. It’s just good chemistry there. They both have high level IQ’s, which allows them to find space. Thomas knows where he wants to put the puck and Snuggerud knows where he wants to go to get it.”