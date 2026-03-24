(3-24-26) Capitals-Blues Gameday Lineup

“I know we all sorely miss him, but I remember the incredible jokes, the vibrant personality and the positive personality that made everyone around him better and he's sorely missed within the organization,” Montgomery said who said he first met Plager as a rookie. “… I didn’t know exactly who he was. They didn’t have the internet back then to prepare you for what he looked like. I knew what he looked like as a player, but it was just this jolly person that came in, one one-liner after another. The only guy that I knew that could out-duel ‘Chaser’ in wit.”