(3-28-26) Maple Leafs-Blues Gameday Lineup

“Yes, our patience,” Montgomery said. “The last game, for whatever reason, neither team was generating much. We stuck with defending until we could find a lead. We stuck with tracking and getting above pucks being on the right side of pucks so we could close the game out. There was a shift in the last minute where we were in our end for like 20 seconds. San Jose was just on the outside, we blocked two or three shots with our sticks or with our butt legs because we were right in front of them or taking away time and space really well. It’s not easy to win games 2-1 or the way we’ve been winning. Our goalies have been stellar, but our defensive attitude’s been stellar too.”