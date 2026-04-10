(4-11-26) Blues-Blackhawks Gameday Lineup

Two rival, proud franchises will meet for the final time in the 2025-26 season when the St. Louis Blues (33-33-12) and Chicago Blackhawks (28-37-14) meet for the fourth and final time on Saturday at 4 p.m. at United Center in Chicago.
The Blackhawks have already been eliminated from playoff contention for the sixth straight season, but for the Blues, who made a valiant push when they were at one point 14 points back but got to within as close as three points on April 3 and 5, can be officially eliminated on Saturday.
With four games remaining, the Blues are seven points behind the Los Angeles Kings, who currently hold down the final wild card in the Western Conference ahead of the Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks, so a regulation loss or any Kings win on Saturday would officially close the book on the Blues, who must win out to have any hope and prayer. But those all but went out the window coming off home losses to the Colorado Avalanche (3-1) on Tuesday and Jets (3-2) on Thursday.
"It's pride (at this point)," Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said. "It's a privilege to play in this league every single day you show up to the rink and play in the NHL. It's even more special to wear the Bluenote. I've been fortunate to do it for 11 years and I don't take that lightly.
"For me, it's going to be easy to show up and play for this Bluenote."
Chicago has won two of the three matchups in the season series this year, including 7-3 on home ice on Jan. 7. The teams split two games in St. Louis earlier in the season.
Blues coach Jim Montgomery echoed Parayko's thoughts after the team had its picture day and practiced before heading to Chicago.
"One, it's a privilege just to be part of the NHL and be part of the St. Louis Blues hockey club. And then to be able to be with the other people that are in the background doing so many other great things for us, so that the game is entertaining for our fans, that we have seats and all that. We're a real team."
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Two Blues that continue to tear it up in points are Robert Thomas, who extended his point streak to seven games (six goals, six assists) and has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in his last 20 games played, and Dylan Holloway, who had a goal and an assist Thursday to give him 13 points (five goals, eight assists) the past eight games and 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) the past 21 games.
"This is two years in a row where in the month of March he's probably if not the best, one of the top three players in the NHL, right," Montgomery said of Thomas. It's not easy to be that dominant and that good. He has the tools to do it and I think it's just every year that he gains more experience, then he's going to be able to put it all together."
Thomas is healthy finally, and so is Holloway, who looks like the player that was setting a blazing trail for this team before tearing the abductor muscle off his hip April 5, 2025 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
"He's the same guy that's just continually getting pucks, getting it back, taking hits, giving hits," Montgomery said. "He's inspiring to his teammates.
"Compared to last year, he's just someone that energizes the team."
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The Blues will make a couple changes to their forward lines heading into Saturday. Out will be Jack Finley and Nathan Walker and in their spots on the fourth line will be Pius Suter, who was given a game off Thursday, and Oskar Sundqvist, who has played in just one of 10 games since March 15.
"I think anyone that's been in and out of the lineup, it's really hard," Montgomery said, "because you don't know when you're playing, preparation's a lot tougher. It's what you love to do. When you're out of the lineup, it's really hard emotionally and mentally."
One has to wonder what the future holds for Sundqvist, who will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. His body has taken a beating in his 11-year career, including parts of eight seasons with the Blues.
The 32-year-old has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 50 games this season. The 50 games this season will be his fewest since playing in just 28 for the Blues in 2020-21 when he tore his ACL.
"Just a safety net," Montgomery describing Sundqvist, "because he understands the game so well and he understands how to help and he always thinks about the team first. He will make sure he is in the right spot so that the team has success and he doesn't care about any of the recognition."
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg-Pavel Buchnevich-Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours-Dalibor Dvorsky-Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko-Pius Suter-Oskar Sundqvist
Philip Broberg-Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer is projected to start in goal; Jordan Binnington would be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Jonathan Drouin, Jack Finley, Nathan Walker, Justin Holl and Matthew Kessel. The Blues report no injuries.
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Blackhawks Projected Lineup:
Ryan Greene-Connor Bedard-Nick Lardis
Tyler Bertuzzi-Anton Frondell-Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Donato-Frank Nazar-Andre Burakovsky
Andrew Mangiapane-Sacha Boisvert-Teuvo Teravainen
Wyatt Kaiser-Sam Rinzel
Alex Vlasic-Louis Crevier
Kevin Korchinski-Ethan Del Mastro
Spencer Knight is projected to start in goal; Arvid Soderblom would be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato and Landon Slaggert. Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (hand) and Oliver Moore (lower body) are out.
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