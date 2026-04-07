(4-7-26) Avalanche-Blues Gameday Lineup

“The defense that we’ve been playing here, and it’s longer than you think. Since Nov. 1, we’re sixth in goals-against (2.48). Since Jan. 1, we’re like second (actually first, 2.66). When you have such a bleak start to the goals-against department, it kind of hurts your overall evaluation. But we hadn’t seen the D-zone that we’ve consistently seen here lately where we’re limiting Grade A’s and we’re taking away time and space against one of the teams that we thought was an elite O-zone team. And they’re an elite O-zone team. Yeah, we gave up more chances than we have been, but we still limited them. What we’ve been doing is working against the best, better than what we’ve been doing.”