(4-9-26) Jets-Blues Gameday Lineup

“People in general on our side of the fence, try to tell people not to beat themselves up in the media, not to take to much blame,” Montgomery said. “But I love it when someone takes ownership, and I’m not saying he should take ownership, but he cares so much about the team that he’s not playing to the standard that he expects, so he has no problem taking that upon himself, and that’s why he’s such a great teammate and a great player and someone you want in the locker room all the time. Jake Neighbours is someone that you go in there and you talk to any teammate and they’re going to get a smile on their face right away because Jake Neighbours is inviting them to play pickleball, he’s inviting them to go to dinner on the road. He’s doing all those little things when we’re going out to start the game, he has a handshake with everybody, he has a nickname for everybody. He’s just an energy guy that breeds positivity, and for him to take account like that, I don’t want him to make a habit of it, but it does show the integrity he has about being a Blue.”