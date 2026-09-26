Logo
St. Louis BluesSt. Louis Blues

(9-26-26) Blues-Blackhawks Preseason Gameday Lineup

LouKorac@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Lou Korac
Partner
Sep 26, 2026 4:34 PM
Updated Sep 26, 2026 4:35 PM

Blues to play near-full lineup in preseason finale to prepare for regular-season opener Oct. 2 in Dallas; Hofer to get full game; Dean to play in all four exhibitions

The end of the preseason concludes on Saturday for the St. Louis Blues (1-2-0), who will close things out with another game against the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1-1) at United Center at 6 p.m. (stlouisblues.com, Blues app, ESPN 101.1-FM).

The Blues and Hawks will play for the second time in three days after the Blues took a 1-0 win on Thursday at Enterprise Center, thanks to a third-period Calle Rosen goal, just one of 36 shots the Blues were able to get past Arvid Soderblom, who was really good for Chicago.

It was a game in which the Blues could have conceivably scored anywhere from 3-6 goals had it not been for the Chicago goalie, and even in preseason, it’s more of what Blues coach Jim Montgomery was looking for after a couple of less-than-stellar identical 2-1 losses to the Dallas Stars.

More Videos

“Yes, and the physicality and winning battles was excellent,” Montgomery said of Thursday’s game. “We were really connected and we were really hard. Everybody was pulling on the rope.”

- - -

The Blues will play most of their opening night lineup in this one and left for Chicago on Friday to get acclimated with travel with the regular season slated for Oct. 2 against the Stars, and with the new CBA in place that limits those that have 100 or more games of NHL experience, there are a couple of players that cannot play in tonight’s game because they have already played in two preseason games, and they include Ross Johnston, Dillon Dube and Jordan Binnington.

So Zach Dean, who barring anything unforeseen by Monday’s 23-man NHL-mandated roster deadline of 4 p.m. (CT) will be on the opening night roster, will play on the fourth line in place of Johnston.

“Just continue to improve his game all around,” Montgomery said of Dean. “He’s shown really well. We’re excited about him. Show the speed, show the tenacity, get pucks to the net. Has had great chances, just hasn’t buried on them.”

Dean and Dube have won out the 13th and 14th forward slots with Oskar Sundqvist, Nathan Walker and Jack Finley all placed on waivers Friday and will know their fates by 1 p.m. (CT) Saturday whether any of them are claimed by someone or not, and if not, each will be assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

- - -

Blues Projected Lineup:

Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud

Pavel Buchnevich-Mason McTavish-Connor McMichael

Jake Neighbours-Dalibor Dvorsky-Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko-Pius Suter-Zach Dean

Philip Broberg-Logan Mailloux

Theo Lindstein-Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler-Brandon Carlo

Joel Hofer will start in goal and play the full game; Georgii Romanov will be the backup.

- - -

Blackhawks Projected Lineup:

Tyler Bertuzzi-Anton Frondell-Andrew Mangiapane

Ryan Donato-Oliver Moore-Ryan Greene

Teuvo Teravainen-Roman Kantserov-Nick Lardis

Dillon Boucher-Dominic Toninato-Cole Smith

Alex Vlasic-Bowen Byram

Ethan Del Mastro-Artyom Levshunov

Ian Cole-Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight will start in goal; Drew Commesso is projected to be the backup.

Forwards won out competition over Oskar Sundqvist, Nathan Walker, Jack Finley, who were put on waivers Friday
thehockeynews.comZach Dean, Dillon Dube To Make St. Louis Blues Opening Night RosterForwards won out competition over Oskar Sundqvist, Nathan Walker, Jack Finley, who were put on waivers Friday
Defenseman, who was exceptional in 1-0 win over Blackhawks on Thursday, goes to Thunderbirds along with Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Dylan Peterson, Otto Stenberg
thehockeynews.comBlues Assign Four Players To Springfield, Including 2024 First-Round Pick Adam JiricekDefenseman, who was exceptional in 1-0 win over Blackhawks on Thursday, goes to Thunderbirds along with Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Dylan Peterson, Otto Stenberg

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Game Day
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy