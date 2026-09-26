(9-26-26) Blues-Blackhawks Preseason Gameday Lineup

The Blues will play most of their opening night lineup in this one and left for Chicago on Friday to get acclimated with travel with the regular season slated for Oct. 2 against the Stars, and with the new CBA in place that limits those that have 100 or more games of NHL experience, there are a couple of players that cannot play in tonight’s game because they have already played in two preseason games, and they include Ross Johnston, Dillon Dube and Jordan Binnington.