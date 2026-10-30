Instant Analysis: Blues Stick To Game Plan, Use Power Play Boost To Dispose of Bruins, 4-1

“Anyone who can attack the middle of the ice, it creates all the offense (and) it opens everything up, especially from a defenseman,” Thomas said of Broberg. “The more they can get in the middle, and he obviously skates really well. He creates a lot of time and space for everyone out there. It’s great to see his confidence just grow and grow every game, especially shooting the puck and really attacking that middle. It takes some confidence to walk the blue line like that to make moves up there. He’s only going to get better. It’s really exciting for all of us to watch.”