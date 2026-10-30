Instant Analysis: Blues Stick To Game Plan, Use Power Play Boost To Dispose of Bruins, 4-1

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 30, 2026 5:22 AMPublished Oct 30, 2026 5:22 AM
Stick play was exceptional through neutral zone; Thomas, Broberg connect on two man-advantage goals using just 10 seconds off set plays; Blues keep one of league's hottest teams cooled down
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues felt the results would change if they stuck with their process and identity.
It didn’t happen Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens, but on Thursday against one of the league’s hottest teams in the Boston Bruins, at least for one night, fortunes changed.
Robert Thomas and Philip Broberg each had a goal and two assists, and the Blues ended a two-game scoring drought in a 4-1 win against the Bruins at Enterprise Center to conclude an arduous five-game homestand against some of the top teams at 3-2-0.
“That’s one of the hottest teams in the League,” Thomas said of the Bruins. “I thought we played them really well all game. It feels great.”
Blues coach Jim Montgomery added, “What we want to take away from it is 3-2, but we probably should have been 4-1, and we played the elite in the League. All five teams that came in here. … We played really good teams, we matched up well and three of the last four games playing to what I believe is our identity. You can see the process starting to come and that we’re playing real good hockey. In three of those games, we outplayed really good hockey teams.”
The Blues (6-6-1) also got power-play goals from Jimmy Snuggerud and Jake Neighbours, and Joel Hofer, despite some risky but standard – for him – plays, was rock solid in goal with 31 saves, including 14 in the third period.
About the game …
* Stick with the process – Those that felt the doom and gloom of losing via shutout on Tuesday for the second straight game, 2-0, weren’t feeling the same way as the coaches and players felt, and they felt other than the score, which obviously matters, the parts to the game were played the right way and if they stuck to that similar process, the results would eventually follow.
The Blues pumped 46 shots and 80 attempts at Jacob Fowler on Tuesday but couldn’t solve the Canadiens goalie. They were able to beat the quality of a Jeremy Swayman on Thursday with four goals on 18 shots, and they broke their goal drought at 139:38.
“Montreal, I thought we played a strong game,” Snuggerud said. “I thought we honestly did tonight. Shots didn’t necessarily show that, but I thought we competed hard and brought the energy.
“… The message was this is the NHL and you’re going to face some really good goaltenders. I thought Fowler was really good a couple nights ago and that happens, but just stick with our game of how we finished in the third against Montreal and I thought we brought it tonight.”
* Getting two key power-play goals and quickly – The Blues were down 1-0 in the game on a James Hagens goal, and with the Bruins, who fell to 9-4-1, having been on a 7-0-1 run prior to their 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, they were looking at a great challenge having to come back.
But using their special teams offensively fueled a turnaround, and it started with a set play off the face-off with Thomas winning a draw, Broberg attacking the middle of the ice and feeding Snuggerud for a one-timer to tie the game 1-1 at 15:43 of the first period:
“It’s a play we’ve been working on,” Snuggerud said. “I think the puck kind of ended up in a really good spot where he was able to sink down and kind of find me on that one-timer there. I didn’t get a hold of it really well, but fortunately it went in.”
The key was winning the face-off, which Thomas did.
“Great vision by ‘Broby,’” Thomas said. “We talked about attacking a little bit more. He came flying off the wall and made two great plays. Especially scoring really early on the power play I feel like gives your team a lot of momentum. It was really good.
“There’s a lot of things going on. ‘Jakey’ jumping off the wall. ‘MacT’ creating the space. Their winger comes flying out and he’s getting in the lane and getting to the net. There’s a lot of stuff that’s going on that isn’t really noticed. But they make the play happen.”
Then there’s the put-away goal that Neighbours scored to make it 4-1 at 12:42 of the third period off another face-off win by Thomas, Broberg driving the middle of the ice, shooting it, Neighbours knocking it down and backhanding the puck past Swayman:
“’Tommer’ was great on face-offs tonight and the intensity of the guys helping, 83 and 63 on the line, allowed us to win it back, and 6 and 21 on the second goal was just real good net conversion which is something that Vinny Prospal’s been harping on since the beginning of the year and that’s the best we’ve executed,” Montgomery said. “Obviously the goals went in, that’s nice. Big momentum swings for us.”
Snuggerud added, “’Broby’ brings that energy and that shooting mentality, which is nice to have, especially with different guys in front of the net there. It’s nice. Jakey’s really good there. It was a nice tip and a nice play. I think kind of emphasizing scoring within the first 5-10 seconds of the power play. I thought we executed that tonight.”
With Broberg and Adam Jiricek manning the points on the power play, the Blues were 2-for-3 and 25.7 percent on the season, good for sixth in the NHL.
“I thought it was a shooting mentality,” Broberg said. “Take it to the net. It was nice to see those two goals go in.
“Usually if you win the face-off, you get a little advantage. You try to take advantage of it. I think we made two good plays there. You just want to keep building on that.”
* Line changes pay dividends – Despite playing well Tuesday, the bottom line is the Blues didn’t score for a second straight game, and the coaching staff wanted a different, fresh look.
Montgomery played Neighbours with Thomas and Snuggerud, moved Pavel Buchnevich with Mason McTavish and Jonatan Berggren and flanked Dalibor Dvorsky with Dylan Holloway and Connor McMichael.
“Obviously we get shut out twice in a row. You’ve got to kind of switch some things up, but I think over the lats couple games, we started playing consistently the same way,” Thomas said. “It was nice to get rewarded tonight from that.”
That top line needed a boost and Neighbours provided a different perspective.
“They’re both such skilled players. Jake and ‘Holly’ both work hard, extremely hard in the corners,” Snuggerud said. “They’re both very smart hockey players. It’s fun to be able to play with them both in different scenarios.”
And the results as far as the coaches were concerned?
“I thought our work ratio together, people playing off each other was quicker and faster, especially on the forecheck,” Montgomery said. “I thought Jake Neighbours did a really good job of bringing some net front presence and below the tops, grinding it out on that line. I thought that the Dvorsky line had a lot of intelligent shifts for us, which was nice to see and I thought the (Pius) Suter line had a great game. I matched them up a lot against whenever (David) Pastrnak was on the ice and they did a really good job for us which enables me to free up our offensive lines against other lines.”
* Broberg continues to impact games – Broberg continues to impact the game at both ends of the ice and Thursday was no exception.
Along with the three-point game, he played 25:55 and affected the game with his speed and ability to jump into the offense after being a part of the group that had good defensive sticks breaking up plays.
“Anyone who can attack the middle of the ice, it creates all the offense (and) it opens everything up, especially from a defenseman,” Thomas said of Broberg. “The more they can get in the middle, and he obviously skates really well. He creates a lot of time and space for everyone out there. It’s great to see his confidence just grow and grow every game, especially shooting the puck and really attacking that middle. It takes some confidence to walk the blue line like that to make moves up there. He’s only going to get better. It’s really exciting for all of us to watch.”
Broberg’s fastest speed recorded this season has been 24.26 on Oct. 17 against the Nashville Predators, and his confidence with the puck continues to rise.
Just look at the goal he scored at 5:17 of the second period to make it a 2-1 game when he jumped into the play and took advantage of McMichael’s pass from behind the net to the high slot after a really good keep along the wall from Holloway:
“I try to join the rush with my speed and my skating and help the team offensively and get back on ‘D,’” Broberg said. “You see open space and ‘Mikey’ made a great play there finding me. It was nice to see it go in.”
* Stick play was essential – Early in the game, Boston was taking advantage of the Blues going through the neutral zone and executing breakouts.
As the game wore on, you could see responsible sticks breaking up plays and turning the puck back the other way.
“There’s a lot of guys that had good sticks tonight,” Thomas said. “Super-important, especially through the neutral zone and on the track. You can create a lot off it by breaking up plays. I think a lot of guys did a good job of that.”
It was essential in the second period when the Blues took the game over on the scoreboard. It led directly to Thomas’ goal that made it 3-1 at 12:08:
“Our sticks were really good, especially the second period,” Montgomery said. “I thought that was a clinic in how we need to play defensively. In all three zones but neutral zone was really important because we thought the first 10 minutes, they were picking us apart in the neutral zone and we were disjointed. Forwards weren’t holding the red line, which made defensemen back off and that’s why they can go east-west on us and they can make some high-end plays in the first 10.”
* Thomas has a really good shot, use it more – We’ve always felt like pass-first Thomas has a really nice shot and it was on display on his second goal this season when he was looking to shoot and realized the time and space he had from the blue line in after Justin Barron got him the puck.
“It was nice,” Thomas said. “I haven’t shot the puck a lot lately, so it was nice to get in a good area and rip it. Nice to see one go in. … I was looking pass, but I just kind of (kept) skating and kept skating and eventually I shot it.”
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