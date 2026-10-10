(10-10-26) Blue Jackets-Blues Gameday Lineup

“We’re winning our net front battles, which didn’t happen last year,” Montgomery said. “’Crow’s the one that brought this D-zone coverage system in. I liked it immediately because it takes away the best forwards’ games in the game, the ability to carry the puck and roam the top of your zone. With that, it really solidifies your box-outs, who should get into who and when, and I think we’re seeing outside the Colorado game, really good results. (Thursday), our even-strength scoring chances were 13-6 for us. That’s us the way we score it as a staff, but a lot of times last year, it was 6-13, so in our process and the way we want to play, the D-zone coverage is doing a really good job.”