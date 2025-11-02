MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Things haven't been going well for the St. Louis Blues as of late, but a boost to the lineup could bolster the process of getting back on track.

Robert Thomas, who has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury, was on the ice Sunday during an optional practice for the team at Centene Community Ice Center.

Thomas was injured in the second period of a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 25; he played a shift in the third period of that game and did not finis

The Blues (3-7-2), win the throngs of a seven-game winless skid (0-5-2), are 0-3-1 since Thomas and Jake Neighbours, who injured his right leg blocking a shot moments after the Thomas incident occurred, also departed the lineup.

The latest loss was on Saturday, a 3-2 setback to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blues host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday and it'll be determined if Thomas is ready to return then. It may be premature, but the Blues will skate in full on Monday morning and Thomas' presence could determine how soon he comes back.

There was no contact on Sunday and that will likely play a part in all this, but Thomas, who has a goal and five assists in eight games, was involved in the full 30-minute ice session otherwise with no restrictions.

It would be a tremendous boost for the Blues to get their No. 1 center back on the ice and then have to make some roster decisions in the process.

Also, veteran forward Milan Lucic was also again on the ice Sunday working his way back into form following a groin strain that sidelined the 37-year-old during and again at the end of training camp.

If the Blues finally decide to sign Lucic, and when Neighbours returns in a month or so, something -- or someone -- will have to likely get put on waivers, and if Dalibod Dvorsky, who was recalled on Wednesday and has looked good in the two games he's played, continues to play effectively, it'll be tough to justify sending him back to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

One step at a time, though, and the return of Thomas appears to be getting closer.

