Alexey Toropchenko Signs Two-Year, $5 Million Extension To Remain With Blues

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Alexey Toropchenko once again had no doubts, no regrets.

And for the third time in the 26-year-old’s career, which includes twice as a restricted free agent and now once as a potential unrestricted free agent, he’s bypassed the chance to test the waters after signing to a two-year, $5 million ($2.5 million average annual value) contract on Monday.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft and one of the more popular teammates in the locker room because of his on- and off-the-ice work ethic, infectious smile and attitude and all the good things that go with being a teammate, St. Louis Blues players were giving the 6-foot-5, 225-pound forward and Moscow, Russia native hugs at the end of practice at Centene Community Ice Center.

“It’s always exciting when you get extensions, especially with St. Louis Blues,” Toropchenko said. “I was drafted by the team and I’m very proud to wear a Bluenote in front of me. I will continue everything each day on the ice for my team and just really exciting. Looking forward for future.

“I love everything about (St. Louis). First of all, our fans, they are supporting us each night. No words needed. Just great, incredible, unbelievable.”

Toropchenko will get an $800,000 raise from the current one-year, $1.7 million extension he signed on Oct. 29, 2024.

“He represents how we want to play and what St. Louis Blues hockey looks like,” Blues foreard Jake Neighbours said. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve been here together. He’s such a positive spirit in the room, someone that guys love to be around, always makes guys smile. His work ethic, his character, what he brings to our team both on and off the ice is pretty invaluable. I’m just really happy to see him get extended.

“I kind of had a thought out there on the ice that it’s just a privilege to be in this league every single day, so to see someone get another couple years guaranteed is awesome. I only can imagine how he’s feeling, how excited he is about the opportunity and everything. I just think he’s a glue guy and someone who gives his all to this team and his teammates and truly does care a lot. When those guys get rewarded and get new contracts, it’s very exciting for everybody.”

Toropchenko, who has five points (two goals, three assists) in 27 games this season and 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) in 289 career regular-season games spanning five seasons, shows he’s committed to being part of the process of building the franchise.

“I think it does because he does have high-end character for such a quiet guy, I think people see his personality with the staring last year,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “I saw his interview after the game the other day and he has such a positive attitude. It’s a happy new year, we haven’t lost this year yet. It’s like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He only thinks about the positive and that’s a good vibe and energy that permeates in the room. It’s a good example of someone who loves being a Blue. He loves St. Louis. He has that work ethic that everyone loves, and he has that never-say-die try in him that is a staple of this city.

“You’re always happy when a guy gets rewarded and we keep a nucleus guy. To me, ‘Torpo’ has earned everything he’s gotten. He came in, I don’t know if he was a third-round pick or a fourth-round pick, I don’t know that part, but I know he wasn’t a first-round pick and he came here and I remember [Klim] Kostin was ahead of him and he surpassed him because of his work ethic and he had the ability to penalty kill and he wanted to do that, he had the ability to forecheck and hound and you continue to see him grow and I always say he might only score seven or 11 goals in the regular season, but when you get into the playoffs, guys like him like last year, their line scored more than our other three lines did at 5-on-5 because you need those guys to have skill to get into the playoffs, you need guys like ‘Torpo’ to win in the playoffs and because of his penalty killing and his length and his speed, he helps you win every night in the regular season too.”

The player sees the commitment to try and win and that’s always an important factor, one in which Toropchenko he gets here.

“A hundred percent, it has to be the mentality,” he said. “We are here to win the games. The main reason we play hockey is to win the games. You have practices to make yourself better. When you step onto the ice at the game time, you’ve got to leave everything you have and play like it’s your last game.

“Nothing a lot has pretty much changed (since arriving in St. Louis). I’m just trying to be the same guy every day and make everyone happy, smiley and just be a good teammate and leave everything that I have for my team because it’s my second home.”

