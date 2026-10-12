Blue Note+ To Simulcast 10 Games Over-The-Air Exclusively On Gray Media’s First Alert ABC During 2026-27 Season

“Our priority in building a robust distribution strategy for Blue Note+ was to provide our fans with wide access and multiple viewing options that would enable them to watch Blues hockey on their preferred platform,” Blues president and CEO, business operations Chris Zimmerman said in a statement. “We strongly value our ongoing partnership with Gray Media and their ability to help us double the number of over-the-area telecasts we are able to deliver to our fans from last year. Their growing network of affiliates in St. Louis and across the region is a great vehicle to help us connect with fans in a variety of ways.”