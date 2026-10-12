Blue Note+ To Simulcast 10 Games Over-The-Air Exclusively On Gray Media’s First Alert ABC During 2026-27 Season

St. Louis Blues
548 Members•3,034 Posts
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
Oct 12, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 1:00 PM
Gray’s newly acquired ABC affiliate (ABC 32) in St. Louis and affiliates in 10 other markets will air Blues games on select Thursday's throughout the season beginning Oct. 22
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues and Gray Media on Monday announced a multi-year partnership to simulcast 10 select Blue Note+ telecasts over-the-air on First Alert ABC in St. Louis and 10 other markets across the team’s five-state broadcast territory beginning this season.
The Thursday Night Blues package – exclusively featuring games played on Thursday night or afternoon – extends the multi-faceted partnership between the Blues and Gray for a third year onto Gray’s new ABC 32.
The arrangement will make Blues games available for fans to watch on local over-the-air television across the Blues’ broadcast territory covering more than 4.8 million television households, enabling new groups of viewers in the Midwest to watch their favorite hockey team via antenna and popular cable, satellite and streaming providers.
“Our priority in building a robust distribution strategy for Blue Note+ was to provide our fans with wide access and multiple viewing options that would enable them to watch Blues hockey on their preferred platform,” Blues president and CEO, business operations Chris Zimmerman said in a statement. “We strongly value our ongoing partnership with Gray Media and their ability to help us double the number of over-the-area telecasts we are able to deliver to our fans from last year. Their growing network of affiliates in St. Louis and across the region is a great vehicle to help us connect with fans in a variety of ways.”
The following 10 games will air live on First Alert ABC (Channel 32) in St. Louis. Viewers in affiliate markets should check local listings or stlouisblues.com/watch for broadcast windows and channels for each game:
* October 22 vs. Vegas (7 p.m.)
* November 6 @ New Jersey (6 p.m.)
* November 19 @ Pittsburgh (6 p.m.)
* December 17 @ Boston (6 p.m.)
* December 31 @ Vegas (2 p.m.)
* January 21 @ Montreal (6 p.m.)
* January 28 vs. Colorado (7 p.m.)
* February 25 vs. Vancouver (7 p.m.)
* March 11 vs. San Jose (7 p.m.)
* March 25 vs. New York Islanders (7 p.m.)
“Expanding our relationship with the St. Louis Blues on a multi-year deal is another history-making milestone for our station and our viewers,” JD Sosnoff, vice president and general manager of KMOV said in a statement. “Airing these 10 Thursday night games on First Alert 4 on ABC makes our station the number one broadcast destination for sports in St. Louis. Gray Media and the Blues have built a tremendous relationship together, collaborating on innovative programming that puts the fans first. We have a winning team both in front of and behind the camera and continuing to grow this partnership is a huge win for Blues hockey fans in the communities we serve.”
In addition to the 10 over-the-air telecasts on ABC 32, the partnership includes the return of a Blues Weekly show and a weekly feature on First Alert 4 (KMOV) news programs.
While ABC 32 will simulcast the Blue Note+ broadcasts in the St. Louis market and into Illinois, Gray Media will distribute the simulcasts to various markets throughout Missouri and into Iowa, Kansas, and Indiana. The additional markets include Kansas City; Springfield, Missouri; Cape Girardeau, Missouri/Paducah, Kentucky; Quincy, Illinois; Peoria, Illinois; Topeka, Kansas; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Davenport, Iowa; Evansville, Indiana; and Ottumwa, Iowa.
Gray Media will simulcast the Blue Note+ production of each game. The simulcasts on ABC 32 will not include the Blues pre or postgame shows that will air exclusively on Blue Note+.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy