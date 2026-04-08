Blues Announce Springfield Thunderbirds Leadership Change

“Kevin played an instrumental role in the development of our prospects and strengthening of our relationship with the Springfield organization during his three-plus years with our management team and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career,” Blues GM Doug Armstrong said in a team release. “Building on the success from their previous roles within the Blues organization, Ryan and Tim have proven to be an effective team with complementary talents over their two years as assistant general managers in support of me and Alexander Steen. As we move forward with them sharing the developmental and operational responsibilities of players throughout all levels of our organization, their partnership will ensure efficient communications and decision making between our staffs in St. Louis and Springfield.”