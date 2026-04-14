Blues Assign Stenberg, Lindstein To AHL To Help Fuel Springfield Playoff Push

2023 first-round picks had successful stints in first season in NHL, now get opportunity to help Thunderbirds reach Calder Cup Playoffs
ST. LOUIS -- Otto Stenberg and Theo Lindstein are going back to the minors.
Stenberg, a forward, and Lindstein, a defenseman, each scored in the Blues' 6-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Monday to cap off really strong showings for each player playing in NHL games this season for the first time.
The Thunderbirds, who are 30-31-6-2 (68 points) with three games remaining in their regular season, hold down the sixth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of Lehigh Valley and they're a point behind fifth-place Hershey and four behind fourth-place Bridgeport.
It could all come down to a massive game on Wednesday at home against the Phantoms before concluding the season, Friday in Hartford, then finishing at home Saturday against the Wolfpack. But a win against Lehigh Valley Wednesday in regulation puts Springfield into the Calder Cup playoffs.
Stenberg (the 25th pick) played in 32 games this season and had 10 points (three goals, seven assists), including scoring the goal that cut the Blues' deficit to 3-2 in the second period Monday, a goal Blues coach Jim Montgomery said, "seemed to pick it up and our fans got in, they gave us life and we seemed to create a lot after that. Technically we could have had five goals that period."
Stenberg, who is a plus-3, also had a couple more high-end defensive plays that created scoring opportunities with transition plays.
"His defensive reads are high end," Montgomery said. "His defensive hockey sense, his stick positioning are really high end."
Lindstein (the 29th pick) played 17 games and had four points (two goals, two assists), including this beauty of a backhand goal that put the Blues ahead for good at 4-3 in the second period:
He played alongside Colton Parayko during his entire stint here and was a plus-6.
"They're good, young kids," Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich said. "Wants to learn, always listen, always asking questions. Always asking about PK. I've been in their shoes. I (was) asking some questions like 10 years ago. it's normal, and I'm glad they score, Silky move (by Lindstein). Everybody was like, 'Where does that come from?'"
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