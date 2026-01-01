Blues At World Junior Championship 2026 (Dec. 31): Haremstam, Sweden Win Group A By Defeating USA; Jiricek, Czechia Double Up Latvia

Love Harenstam has Sweden on top of Group A.

The goalie and sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues made 28 saves and received plenty of offensive support from his teammates, as Sweden will win Group A after a 6-3 win against the United States at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn. On Wednesday.

Sweden sits atop Group A with a 4-0-0-0 record and a maximum 12 points, and Harenstam has been in goal for three of the wins; he has stopped 72 of 79 shots in three games.

Sweden will play at 1 p.m. on Friday against an opponent to be determined.

As for Jiricek, the 2024 first-round pick was at it again with another goal in Czechia’s 4-2 win over Latvia at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

The defenseman scored off a one-timer from the left circle at 11:19 of the opening period to give his country the lead for good:

Jiricek had three shots and played 23:15 in the game to help Czechia improve to 2-1-0-1 (eight points) in Group B; he now has three goals and an assist in four games and is fourth among defensemen in points.

Czechia is going to finish second or third in Group B pending Canada's late game against Finland.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.