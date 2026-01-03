Blues At World Junior Championship 2026 (Jan. 2): Jiricek Scores Again, Czechia Moves Into Semifinals; Harenstam, Sweden Double Up Latvia

Adam Jiricek continues to score.

The first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (No. 16) by the St. Louis Blues scored his fourth goal, as Czechia moves into the semifinals of the 2026 World Junior Championship with a 6-2 win over Switzerland on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

The Czechs, who move into the semifinals on Sunday, were down 1-0 and 2-1 before scoring five unanswered goals, includin Jiricek's that gave Czechia a 3-2 lead, a lead they would never relinquish at 11:12 of the second period:

Jiricek now has four goals and an assist in five games and played 20:02 on Friday.

As for goalie Love Harenstam and Sweden, it was a rather comfortable win after a bit of a slow start for the Swedes, who also move into Sunday's semifinal round.

Harenstam improved to 4-0-0-0 in the tournament and has stopped 93 of 103 shots after making 13 saves on 16 shots Friday; he has a 2.50 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

