Blues Claim Forward Off Waivers

The 23-year-old, son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Finley (1998-2004), played in 22 games for the Lightning this season with three points (two goals, one assist). Jack was born in St. Louis in 2002.
Finley, a 6-foot-6, 227-pound forward, also had three points (one goal, two assists) in three games with Syracuse of the American Hockey League this season and has 84 points (40 goals, 44 assists) in 164 career AHL regular-season games.
Finley was drafted by the Lightning in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft and is in the first year of a three-year, $2.33 million ($775,000 average annual value) contract with this season being a two-way contract and the final two years a one-way.
Finley does not have to report to the Blues until on-ice activities resume following the Olympic break on Feb. 17.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.