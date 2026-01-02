    • Powered by Roundtable

    Blues Defenseman Philip Broberg Named To Team Sweden's Olympic Roster

    Jan 2, 2026, 16:49
    Updated at: Jan 2, 2026, 16:49

    Team Sweden has unveiled their 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic roster, which features St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg.

    St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg has been named to Team Sweden's 2026 Men's Olympic roster. 

    This will be Broberg's first time competing for Sweden at the senior level, as he previously represented Sweden at the U-17s, U-18s, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, and World Juniors Championship. He won gold at the U-18s, silver at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and bronze at the world juniors.

    Broberg is in his second season with the Blues, and he's taken another step forward in his development. The 24-year-old has scored two goals and 13 points in 41 games while skating on the Blues' top pairing and averaging 23:12 of ice time. His 23:12 is nearly three minutes more than he played in his first season with the Blues. His ice time also leads the Blues and ranks 31st in the NHL.

    The 6-foot-4 defender has become a defensive stalwart while being a potent puck mover. The offensive numbers have translated; Sweden won't need Broberg to be a driving force offensively. With defenders like Rasmus Dahlin, Erik Karlsson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Sweden needs defenders they trust to play a stout defensive game against teams like Canada and the USA. 

    Broberg isn't a lock to be in the lineup from day one, but he'll have every opportunity to fight for a bottom pairing role. His size, skating and defensive capabilities should keep him in contention.

    Philip Broberg (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

    Sweden's roster:

    Forwards:
    Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
    Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
    Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
    Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
    Pontus Holmberg, Tampa Bay Lightning
    Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
    Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
    Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
    William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
    Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
    Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins
    Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
    Alexander Wennberg, San Jose Sharks
    Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

    Defenseman:
    Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
    Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues
    Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
    Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
    Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs
    Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
    Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
    Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

    Goaltenders:
    Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
    Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils
    Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild

