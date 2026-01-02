Blues Defenseman Philip Broberg Named To Team Sweden's Olympic Roster

St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg has been named to Team Sweden's 2026 Men's Olympic roster.

This will be Broberg's first time competing for Sweden at the senior level, as he previously represented Sweden at the U-17s, U-18s, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, and World Juniors Championship. He won gold at the U-18s, silver at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and bronze at the world juniors.

Broberg is in his second season with the Blues, and he's taken another step forward in his development. The 24-year-old has scored two goals and 13 points in 41 games while skating on the Blues' top pairing and averaging 23:12 of ice time. His 23:12 is nearly three minutes more than he played in his first season with the Blues. His ice time also leads the Blues and ranks 31st in the NHL.

The 6-foot-4 defender has become a defensive stalwart while being a potent puck mover. The offensive numbers have translated; Sweden won't need Broberg to be a driving force offensively. With defenders like Rasmus Dahlin, Erik Karlsson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Sweden needs defenders they trust to play a stout defensive game against teams like Canada and the USA.

Broberg isn't a lock to be in the lineup from day one, but he'll have every opportunity to fight for a bottom pairing role. His size, skating and defensive capabilities should keep him in contention.

Sweden's roster:

Forwards:

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

Pontus Holmberg, Tampa Bay Lightning

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Alexander Wennberg, San Jose Sharks

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

Defenseman:

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Goaltenders:

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils

Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild

