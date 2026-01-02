Blues Defenseman Philip Broberg Named To Team Sweden's Olympic Roster

St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg has been named to Team Sweden's 2026 Men's Olympic roster.
This will be Broberg's first time competing for Sweden at the senior level, as he previously represented Sweden at the U-17s, U-18s, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, and World Juniors Championship. He won gold at the U-18s, silver at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and bronze at the world juniors.
Broberg is in his second season with the Blues, and he's taken another step forward in his development. The 24-year-old has scored two goals and 13 points in 41 games while skating on the Blues' top pairing and averaging 23:12 of ice time. His 23:12 is nearly three minutes more than he played in his first season with the Blues. His ice time also leads the Blues and ranks 31st in the NHL.
The 6-foot-4 defender has become a defensive stalwart while being a potent puck mover. The offensive numbers have translated; Sweden won't need Broberg to be a driving force offensively. With defenders like Rasmus Dahlin, Erik Karlsson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Sweden needs defenders they trust to play a stout defensive game against teams like Canada and the USA.
Broberg isn't a lock to be in the lineup from day one, but he'll have every opportunity to fight for a bottom pairing role. His size, skating and defensive capabilities should keep him in contention.
Sweden's roster:
Forwards:
Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
Pontus Holmberg, Tampa Bay Lightning
Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins
Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
Alexander Wennberg, San Jose Sharks
Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers
Defenseman:
Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues
Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs
Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins
Goaltenders:
Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils
Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild
