Blues Dressing Five First Round Picks In Prospect Showcase Opener

Tonight at 7 p.m. CST, the St. Louis Blues' prospects will take on the Minnesota Wild's top prospects in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

The Blues roster features five first-round picks, three forwards and two defensemen. Those three forwards will form the Blues' top line with Dalibor Dvorsky (2023) centering Otto Stenberg (2023) and Justin Carbonneau (2025). On the backend, the Blues' top defense pair will feature Adam Jiricek (2024) and Theo Lindstein (2023).

The rest of the Blues' lineup is littered with talent, making them one of, if not the favorites in this tournament.

Stenberg-Dvorsky-Carbonneau

Pekarcik-Stancl-Kaskimaki

Robertsson-Jecho-Susuev

Stange-Dorion-Peterson

Lindstein-Jiricek

Burns-Buchinger

Fischer-McIsaac

Gaudet-Kehrer

Cranley

Koprowski

Power play units:

Kaskimaki

Carbonneau Stenberg Dvorsky

Lindstein

Susuev

Pekarcik Robertsson Stancl

Jiricek

The Wild have a deep prospect pool as well, although several of their top prospects aren't eligible for this event. With that being said, the Wild will still dress first-round picks Zeev Buium and Danila Yurov, as well as second-round pick Riley Heidt.

The St. Louis Blues will stream both games this weekend, with the second taking place on Saturday at 6 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks.