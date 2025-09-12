    • Powered by Roundtable

    Blues Dressing Five First Round Picks In Prospect Showcase Opener

    Julian Gaudio
    Sep 12, 2025, 18:33
    Tonight at 7 p.m. CST, the St. Louis Blues' prospects will take on the Minnesota Wild's top prospects in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

    The Blues roster features five first-round picks, three forwards and two defensemen. Those three forwards will form the Blues' top line with Dalibor Dvorsky (2023) centering Otto Stenberg (2023) and Justin Carbonneau (2025). On the backend, the Blues' top defense pair will feature Adam Jiricek (2024) and Theo Lindstein (2023). 

    The rest of the Blues' lineup is littered with talent, making them one of, if not the favorites in this tournament. 

    Stenberg-Dvorsky-Carbonneau
    Pekarcik-Stancl-Kaskimaki
    Robertsson-Jecho-Susuev
    Stange-Dorion-Peterson

    Lindstein-Jiricek
    Burns-Buchinger
    Fischer-McIsaac
    Gaudet-Kehrer

    Cranley
    Koprowski

    Power play units:

    Kaskimaki
    Carbonneau Stenberg Dvorsky
    Lindstein

    Susuev
    Pekarcik Robertsson Stancl
    Jiricek

    Otto Stenberg (Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images)

    The Wild have a deep prospect pool as well, although several of their top prospects aren't eligible for this event. With that being said, the Wild will still dress first-round picks Zeev Buium and Danila Yurov, as well as second-round pick Riley Heidt.

    The St. Louis Blues will stream both games this weekend, with the second taking place on Saturday at 6 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks.