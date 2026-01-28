Blues Get Good News On Latest Injured Players

"I think we've been dealing with five forwards being injured since November. I'm looking at the positive side of things. We're seeing incredible development in (Dalibor) Dvorsky and (Jimmy) Snuggerud, seeing (Robby) Fabbri getting his confidence. There's a lot of positives coming up out of this. They're getting big minutes, they're getting a lot of power-play minutes, they're getting 6-on-5 minutes. We'd like it to be 5v6 minutes so that we're closing out games, but those are the positives out of what has been happening. We have a lot more players gaining confidence. We're getting (Jonatan) Berggren and looking at him in a top six consistently. Is that someone who can add something to us not only this year but following years? We're getting a lot of looks. We've got (Philip Broberg) playing on the power play now. There's some good development. We just need to make sure we close out games better, whether it's face-offs or attention to detail in certain areas in big moments needs to be better."