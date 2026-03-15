Blues Goaltending Prospect Named Goaltender And Rookie Of The Year

St. Louis Blues goaltending prospect Love Harenstam has been named HockeyAllsvenskan goaltender of the year and rookie of the year.
The 19-year-old posted a .920 save percentage and a 1.81 goals-against average in 32 games, good enough for a 14-18-0 record for Sodertalje SK.
This season was Harenstam’s first season at the senior level, and he delivered. In addition to being named the HockeyAllsvenskan goaltender and rookie of the year, Harenstam has been named an MVP finalist.
Since the Blues selected Harenstam in the sixth round (179th overall) in the 2025 NHL draft, he’s been on a tear. As impressive as his rookie season was, his World Junior Championship campaign was equally impressive.
The Stockholm, SWE native recorded a .911 SP and 2.43 GAA in six games, en route to winning gold and earning goaltender of the tournament honours. Harenstam is eligible to return to the world juniors next year and play for Sweden.
Harenstam has not yet signed his entry-level contract, but if his excellent play in Sweden continues, the Blues could be very eager to bring him over to North America very soon.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.