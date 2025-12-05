Blues Goaltending Prospect Named To Team Sweden's World Junior Roster

Team Sweden has unveiled their 2026 World Junior Championship roster, which features St. Louis Blues goaltender prospect Love Harenstam.

The 18-year-old will be competing in the world juniors for the first time in his career. He has represented Sweden at the U-18s and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Harenstam is participating in his first season in a professional league, skating with Södertälje SK in Sweden's second division, HockeyAllsvenskan. In 16 games, he's posted a .914 save percentage and a 2.13 goals-against average.

The Blues selected Harenstam in the sixth round (179th overall) in the 2025 NHL draft and he is quickly blossoming into one of their top goaltending prospects. Listed a 6-foot-2, Harenstam isn't the biggest goalie, but he reads the play well and is athletic in his crease.

At the moment, Sweden doesn't have a definitive No.1 goaltender, which opens the door for Harenstam to solidify himself as the starting goaltender for Sweden. He'll need to outperform Måns Goos a 2025 fifth round of the Dallas Stars, and undrafted 19-year-old Herman Liv.

Sweden's current roster consists of 26 players, broken down by three goaltenders, eight defenseman and 15 forwards. Sweden will need to make one roster cut prior to the start of the tournament, which begins on Dec. 26 in Minnesota.

Sweden's roster is headlined by Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Anton Frondell and 2026 draft-eligible winger Ivar Stenberg. Sweden's roster boasts plenty of talent, but surprisingly, it has just three first-round picks: Frondell (third overall in 2025), Viktor Eklund (15th overall in 2025), and Sascha Boumedienne (28th overall in 2025).

Sweden is a team to watch in this tournament, and Kraken prospect Krantz could be a key contributor on a medal-winning team.

Goaltenders:

Love Härenstam (2025 round 6 #179 overall by St. Louis Blues)

Herman Liv (Undrafted)

Måns Goos (2025 round 5 #158 overall by Dallas Stars)

Defensemen:

Felix Öhrqvist (Undrafted)

Leo Sahlin Wallenius (2024 round 2 #53 overall by San Jose Sharks)

Sascha Boumedienne (2025 round 1 #28 overall by Winnipeg Jets)

Viggo Gustafsson (2024 round 3 #77 overall by Nashville Predators)

Felix Carell (Undrafted)

Victor Johansson (2024 round 4 #120 overall by Toronto Maple Leafs)

William Håkansson (2026 NHL Draft)

Alfons Freij (2024 round 2 #37 overall by Winnipeg Jets)

Forwards:

Lucas Pettersson (2024 round 2 #35 overall by Anaheim Ducks)

Milton Gästrin (2025 round 2 #37 overall by Washington Capitals)

Linus Eriksson (2024 round 2 #58 overall by Florida Panthers)

Ivar Stenberg (2026 NHL Draft)

Anton Frondell (2025 round 1 #3 overall by Chicago Blackhawks)

Valter Lindberg (Undrafted)

Viggo Björck (2026 NHL Draft)

Loke Krantz (2025 round 7 #218 overall by Seattle Kraken)

Liam Danielsson (Undrafted)

Eddie Genborg (2025 round 2 #44 overall by Detroit Red Wings)

Jack Berglund (2024 round 2 #51 overall by Philadelphia Flyers)

Wilson Björck (2025 round 5 #143 overall by Vancouver Canucks)

Eric Nilson (2025 round 2 #45 overall by Anaheim Ducks)

Casper Juustovaara Karlsson (2026 NHL Draft)

Victor Eklund (2025 round 1 #16 overall by New York Islanders)

