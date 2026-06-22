Blues Inquired About Trading For Brady Tkachuk

"I don't think it personally changes. I just think it's how you go about doing it. I've been fortunate enough to work in two organizations,m" Armstrong said. "In Dallas, I never realized the ability we had until I came to a market that didn't have the ability. We had the good weather, and we had the no-state taxes. Now the difference there is we were good at that point. My ego thought, 'No, no, they want to come here because we're good.' It was a combination of everything. And then when I got to St. Louis, we were building and then as we started to build, players said, 'You know what?" Then they talked to the alumni. 'Tell me about St. Louis, is it that good? Tell me about the city, how does it operate?' And when we get to the level where we're competitive, then St. Louis will sell itself, but we have to take that next step and that's a process and that's what Alex and I was working towards every day. But we know what we want to do is build a foundation like we were for a decade where we're there. We don't want to do something today that doesn't make us good over a window of period of time. The trades that we're contemplating, if they arrive, will be for players that we see some form of building around for three-plus years, four-plus years or in an age group where we control them, or the belief that they're going to stay if you get them here.