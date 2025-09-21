Blues' Jake Neighbours And Juraj Pekarcik Return Skating

St. Louis Blues wingers Jake Neighbours and Juraj Pekarcik returned skating today, doing so on their own.

Neighbours has been away from the team for the past three days while dealing with a personal family matter. The 23-year-old is set to be a key contributor once again for the Blues, looking to improve on his 22-goal and 46-point campaign in 2024-25.

“Yeah, he’ll be back on Tuesday,” coach Jim Montgomery said of Neighbours. “He’ll do a light skate today without the team, and he’ll be ready to go on Tuesday.”

Pekarcik suffered an undisclosed injury in the prospects showcase and hasn't participated in any practices during training camp. The 20-year-old is preparing for his rookie season in the AHL after consecutive impressive seasons in the USHL and the QMJHL.

His return to team practices remains unknown, but it's a positive first step that he was back on the ice skating alongside Neighbours.

