Lindstein, Pekarcik Hoping To Carry Momentum From Prospect Showcase Into Training Camp And Rookie AHL Season

A pair of top St. Louis Blues prospects are entering the final stages of their preparation for their rookie AHL seasons with the Springfield Thunderbirds, and strong prospect camp performances from Theo Lindstein and Juraj Pekarcik should allow them to carry the momentum.

The Blues participated in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, beating the Minnesota Wild in the opener and dropping their second game in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks. There was a lot to like on several fronts, including strong play from the Blues' highly rated prospects.

Among the Blues' prospects were five first-round picks, each affecting the games in numerous ways. Otto Stenberg finished with one goal and two assists, Dalibor Dvorsky scored the opening goal in Game 1, Justin Carbonneau scored the game-winner against the Wild and added an assist, Adam Jiricek notched a goal and an assist, and Theo Lindstein was a two-way force.

The Blues have high expectations for their first-round draft picks, and in an event where they needed to stand out, they did just that.

But now, standing out will become an increasingly difficult task.

Lindstein will feel that pressure more than most as he makes the highly anticipated jump to North American professional hockey. The 20-year-old defenseman was selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and after a successful seasons in the SHL and with Sweden at the world juniors, it's time for him to embark on his Blues career.

"That's the next step," Lindstein said at this past season's development camp. "I'm going to come over for camp here in September and do my best here and see what happens. Let's see after camp what happens," said Lindstein back in July during development camp. "It's the third time here and just try to be myself, bring everything in, get to know all the guys that are different here for every year. It's fun to be here. I get to see all the staff and get to know them better, also."

Plenty of excitement surrounds the 6-foot-1, 180-pound left-handed defender. He's a smooth skater, using his feet to be effective while defending and as a puck-mover. His high-end two-way abilities could emulate the success Cam Fowler and Philip Broberg have sustained in St. Louis.

It will be an adjustment for Lindstein, and patience will be the repeated word, but his skillset should translate in the next stages of his career.

Also making the jump to the next level is 2023 third-round pick (76th overall) Juraj Pekarcik. The 20-year-old forward has looked great in consecutive seasons, taking on different challenges in both. In 2023-24, Pekarcik dominated the USHL, scoring nine goals and 59 points in 43 games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. This past season witnessed Pekarcik play in the QMJHL, notching 24 goals and 67 points in 53 games with the Moncton Wildcats.

Standing 6-foot-1, 183 pounds, Pekarcik is a pure playmaker, and put it on display at the rookie showcase. He finished with two assists in two games, including a marker on Stenberg's goal against the Blackhawks.

The assist showed what makes Pekarcik special. The Blues stole the puck from the Blackhawks, and Pekarcik flew down the left wing. Using his edges, he avoided a check and attempted a cross-ice pass. When the pass failed, Pekarcik stayed with the puck and found Stenberg open in front of the net.

Pekarcik's North American and professional experience could help him in his transition to the AHL.

"I feel like I've grown a lot," said Pekarcik at the Blues' 2025 development camp. "I improved a lot of things in my game. The coaches there in Moncton helped me a lot, really a lot. I improved in the D-zone most probably. That's what I needed the most. I'm trying to improve everything. My shots on goal. Last year I had nine goals, this (past) year I had 24, so I think I improved that. I'm so happy for it. Yeah, it was a great move. It was. It was my agent and St. Louis Blues' decision, and I was so happy for it. It was a great year for me, great year."

Linstein and Pekarcik headline the newcomers for the Thunderbirds, but the list continues with names such as Jakub Stancl and Quinton Burns. The Thunderbirds will be an exciting team to watch next season with Dvorsky, Lindstein, Pekarcik, and Stenberg set to take on large roles.