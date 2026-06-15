Blues Make Assistant Coaching Hires

"Most importantly, his experience in Anaheim, having worked with talented, young players on a team that in a complete rebuild, helping them find the habits and details that help players not only become good, offensive players, but excellent 200-foot players," Montgomery said. "That's where his strength lies is being able to get players to understand that if they play without the puck a certain way and they handle pucks certain ways and tougher areas when it's along the boards or breakouts or through the middle of the ice, there's ways to teach that that make the game simpler. He has spent so much time, almost 40 years now, that he's been doing this, he has so much experience with different players, left-handed, right-handed, physical players, skilled players and also the players that have a blend. He's worked with everybody.