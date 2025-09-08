Blues Name Barret Jackman Director of Alumni

The St. Louis Blues have named Barret Jackman the Director of Alumni, replacing Bruce Affleck, who retired this summer.

Jackman's new role with the Blues will be to oversee all aspects of the Blues Alumni Association and charitable work, as well as serving as the group’s primary liaison with the Blues organization. He will also work to maintain the Blues Alumni as a resource for past players who wore the Blue Note to receive mental, physical, and wellness support, and to keep them involved with the Blues organization.

According to the Blues' press release:

"Assisting Jackman in the work of supporting the Blues Alumni Association will continue to be senior coordinator Maddie Nash, daughter of Blues alumnus Tyson Nash, who joined the organization in 2024. Jackman also serves as the President of the Blues Alumni Board that currently includes the following members: Kelly Chase, Paul Cavallini, Jamal Mayers, Chris Pronger, Paul Stastny, and Joey Vitale."

Affleck launched the Blues Alumni Association in 1988 and has been serving as the leader until his retirement. Affleck has also worked with the Blues as a broadcaster and the Executive VP of Hockey Operations.

Jackman played 876 games in the NHL, 803 of which came with the Blues. The left-handed defenseman scored 29 goals and 186 points prior to his retirement in 2016.