Blues Name Former Wild Captain As European Development Consultant

The St. Louis Blues named former Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu as its European development consultant on Tuesday.
Koivu will work with the Blues’ European players and draftees as part of the player development department.
The 43-year-old had a 16-year NHL career, including 15 seasons with the Wild and 11 as its team captain. He had 711 points (206 goals, 505 assists) in 1,035 NHL regular-season games and another 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 59 Stanley Cup playoff games.
The Turku, Finland native also had a decorated international career with the Finland national team, earning a silver medal at the 2006 Olympics, a bronze medal at the 2010 Olympics, a gold medal at the 2011 World Championship, silver medals at the 2007 and 2016 World Championships and bronze medals at the 2006 and 2008 World Championships.
Koivu retired from the NHL after a brief stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2020-21 season when he played in just seven games.
Since retiring as a player, Koivu has worked as an assistant coach and in player development with TPS in the SM-Liiga.
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