Blues Not Wasting Time, Will Play First-Round Pick Dalibor Dvorsky Immediately

ST. LOUIS – Not only has Dalibor Dvorsky been recalled by the St. Louis Blues, but the first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (No. 10) will be in the lineup – and on the power play – against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

The Blues (3-6-1), in the throngs of a five-game losing skid (0-4-1) after a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, are looking to inject something into their lineup, and calling up Dvorsky to help infuse some life into a listless lineup right now is the direction they’ve decided to go in, and perhaps send a message to certain players that if they don't step it up, there are reinforcements that can be called up in their place.

“He’s playing tomorrow night and he’ll be on the power play tomorrow night,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said on Wednesday. “He’s going to be a center.”

Dvorsky, who had five points (three goals, two assists) in six games, including two goals and two assists with Springfield of the American Hockey League the past two games, has played in two NHL games previously. This seems like his best chance to establish himself firmly in the NHL.

“When you first get in the NHL, you realize how grateful you are to be in the NHL,” Montgomery said. “You’re in the best league in the world, everything is the best, the way you get treated, Enterprise Center is full, you’re playing in front of electric fans, you’re playing against the best players in the world, so the natural energy brings, brings to the group and if we’re specifically looking at the player, his offensive skill set and his shot that can beat a goalie at any level from distance is something that’s always beneficial to have in your lineup.”

Where Dvorsky plays will be determined on Thursday morning, but knowing he will be in the lineup and getting important roles, not only do players have to find ways to get themselves going but also now try and implement and incorporate another young player into the lineup.

“He’s obviously a great player,” Blues forward Dylan Holloway said. “I thought he had a really good camp. He's a talented, young, smart player. I think a guy like that with good offensive skill will help us out quite a bit.”

Even though the Blues are pretty well stocked with centers with experience, with Robert Thomas, who Montgomery said is, “doing better, is on the bend, taking steps to be a player again but doubtful for tomorrow,” not available, the fact the Blues are going to utilize Dvorsky as a center for the first time in the NHL speaks to how they want to utilize some of their guys. Nathan Walker was used as a fourth-line center Tuesday and that doesn’t seem to suit his strengths.

“It factors into it for sure (Thomas being out) because there’s an offensive element that we usually have, so he can supply that,” Montgomery said of Dvorsky. “It’s a complete team effort by all our centers and whoever ends up low to replace what he does for us offensively and defensively combined. It’s not just on the young man.”

Dvorsky has really gotten himself going these past few games for the Thunderbirds, and his one-timer, especially on the power play, is something that could perhaps be of value for the Blues moving forward.

“He’s been very effective on the power play and that these last three games have been the best three games that he’s played,” Montgomery said. “He’s feeling good about himself and he’s making plays, he’s scoring goals, he’s doing the things and that’s why he’s getting called up.

“It’s definitely something that he can provide because that’s the strength of his game. If you just look at him offensively, his release, his shot to be able to beat people with a one-timer or snap shot is something that’s the best part of his offensive game.”

Dvorsky made his NHL debut March 23, 2025 against the Nashville Predators and also played April 9 against the Edmonton Oilers.

“You’ve got to get the repetitions,” Montgomery said. “There’s patterns in the game of hockey, even though it a fluid game, there’s patterns that happen. The more you see the patterns, the more muscle memory and your brain sees it, the quicker you play. Yeah, you do need the reps, but we also have players, defensemen and other wingers that can help him. He doesn’t have to be the low forward every time.”

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.