Blues Offense Anemic Again In 4-1 Loss To Panthers, Can't String Together Three Straight Wins Again For Fourth Time This Season

But it sure looks like that the coaching staff is going to have to do some serious shaking up of this lineup. Montgomery has been patient sticking with combinations for a prolonged period of time, probably more so than he has at any stage of his career. He’s tried moving away from people, then going back to what he started with earlier in the season, like he did with McTavish and McMichael – who hasn’t scored in 16(!) straight games now – but maybe it’s time to break up Holloway, Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud, who leads the Blues with 10 goals.