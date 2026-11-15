Blues Offense Anemic Again In 4-1 Loss To Panthers, Can't String Together Three Straight Wins Again For Fourth Time This Season

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 15, 2026 5:05 AMPublished Nov 15, 2026 5:05 AM
Another frustrating, off-kilter night yields few results; something's got to give for club that continues to hover at or around .500
ST. LOUIS – The frustration was obvious. Again.
And in the end, the St. Louis Blues … until they can string more than consecutive wins together, are going to be tough to be taken seriously.
After a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers that dropped them to 0-4-0 on the season when attempting to string together three straight wins, it dropped the record to 9-9-2.
You know the old saying: you are what your record says it is, and in the Blues’ case, there will be some that don’t even feel like the Blues are a .500 team.
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But they’ve been now outscored in losses to the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers and now Panthers 16-6 in the four games which they were going for three straight wins.
And let’s be honest, if you can’t put together more than two wins at a time, who is going to take you seriously, let alone feel like you’re a playoff-worthy contender?
“It’s something we’re trying to work on, right,” Blues forward Jake Neighbours said. “I’m not going to sit here and make excuses. If you want to make the playoffs, you want to be a good team, you’re going to have to string some wins at some point. It is still early, we’re trying to stay positive, but it is frustrating. Guys like me have to step up and create something.”
In this team’s case, they just can’t score, no matter the line, no matter the defensive pairing.
Saturday’s game, which included a pregame ceremony honoring Keith Tkachuk’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame this past Monday in Toronto, with sons Matthew and Brady Tkachuk playing for the Panthers together, was another reminder that the Blues are an offensively-challenged team.
This marked the seventh time this season the Blues have scored one goal or fewer and sixth time in the past 10. They were a Dylan Holloway power-play goal away from being shut out for the third time this season.
“I wish I had the answer for you,” Neighbours said after playing in his 300th NHL game. “I think there obviously needs to be more of a will and a want to go to the hard areas, make subtle plays that create offense and just execution at the end of the day. I can speak for myself, I don’t think I’ve been good enough and it trickles down.”
Holloway’s goal was just his fourth this season, or first in 10 games. He has to find a way, Robert Thomas has to find a way, Neighbours has to find a way, Connor McMichael, Mason McTavish, Pavel Buchnevich … the list goes on and on. These are the top players that need to produce for this team to have success, and if they don’t, results like this will become common.
Again.
“Not much,” Thomas said to what he’s seeing from the offense. “We're getting some looks, we're just not finding the back of the net and we're not creating enough looks. It's obviously been a struggle lately.
“… I feel like it's been an issue for quite a bit now. I think all of the guys, we've got to dig deep, find a way, whether it's changing something or guys loosening their sticks. We've got to start scoring 5-on-5 and just scoring in general.”
Blues coach Jim Montgomery spoke to a common theme that’s been evident for some time now: players just don’t shoot the puck often enough or simply funnel it towards the net. And when they do, they either miss golden scoring opportunities or find the center of the logo.
That’s OK with traffic, not 1-on-1.
“More intensity and driving the net harder and getting pucks there more often,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “Just seemed like in the first period, in the last 12 minutes or whatever, we had plenty of O-zone time, but we were hesitant to shoot the puck right away. It seems like we care more about picking corners than just getting it at the net. When you play a good defensive team like Florida is, you hesitate for a second, they get in and they start blocking your shots.”
But it’s obvious for this team, which is three points out of the second wild card in the Western Conference with one game to go before hitting the quarter mark, that something’s got to give.
“That's something we're going to talk about,” Thomas said. “We've got two days here to regroup and come back Tuesday against Anaheim. ... We've got to look at some things and regroup and get ready to finish off this two-game homestand strong.”
What could be viewed as even more perplexing is that the Blues honored Tkachuk in the pregame and weren’t fired up to play afterwards like Matthew, who had an assist on Brady’s power-play goal, were.
“It’s a St. Louis Blues great, legend, just got inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Neighbours said. “I thought his speech was great on the Hall of Fame night, the video he put on the board how proud he is to be a Blue is something you can take from that. Obviously they were fired up too. Both of them (Matthew and Brady) over there and their team’s going to play hard for those two with their dad’s night or whatever.
“You've just got to come out with more urgency and match it and find a way to f--king create something.”
It’s evident that the passion was heard there in Neighbours’ voice. He cares, he’s proud, he’s not happy with what’s going on.
But it sure looks like that the coaching staff is going to have to do some serious shaking up of this lineup. Montgomery has been patient sticking with combinations for a prolonged period of time, probably more so than he has at any stage of his career. He’s tried moving away from people, then going back to what he started with earlier in the season, like he did with McTavish and McMichael – who hasn’t scored in 16(!) straight games now – but maybe it’s time to break up Holloway, Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud, who leads the Blues with 10 goals.
This team is now 26th in the league in scoring at 2.70 per game and since Oct. 24, they're 31st at 1.90 per game and the only reason they're 4-5-1 in those 10 games is that Joel Hofer has played at a high rate.
Maybe they have to shake the roster up. But something's got to give.
“You just keep trying to find different ways, whether it’s switching lines, whether it’s minor tweaks to structure or putting our players through more battle drills in practice so that we get that natural intensity and effort,” Montgomery said. “I don’t have complete answers, but there’s going to be something in there and after watching the tape, tomorrow we’re going to have a good, hard practice and get ready for Tuesday night.”
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