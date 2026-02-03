Blues Place Samuel Johannesson On Waivers For Purpose Of Contract Termination

The 25-year-old defenseman has spent the last season and a half in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds. In his rookie season in the AHL, Johannesson scored five goals and 32 points in 66 games. This season, he’s notched just two goals and 11 points in 26 games.
Johannesson was selected by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round (176th overall) in the 2020 NHL draft. The 5-foot-11 Swedish defenseman had spent the following four seasons playing in the SHL before transitioning to North America.
According to the Swedish outlet ‘Expressen,’ Johannesson will sign with Frolunda in the SHL, making his return to Sweden. Johannesson had recorded 22 goals and 81 points in 239 games in the SHL before joining the Blues organization.
The Halmstad, Swe., native has never played for Frolunda, but has played for Rogle BK, Brynas IF, and Orebro HK.
