Blues Prospect Excelling At World Juniors; Scores Highlight Reel Goal In Overtime

Team Czechia met with Team Finland for a heavyweight fight in the World Junior Championship group play, and when the stakes were the highest, St. Louis Blues prospect Adam Jiricek stepped up.

Czechia led for nearly the entire game, but a late marker in the third period from Emil Hemming tied the game at 1-1. In overtime, Jiricek found himself open in front of Finland's goal, and upon receiving a pass, the 19-year-old defenseman went between his legs for the winner.

Jiricek's second goal of the tournament was a beauty, and he instantly received praise all across social media.

"I cannot wait for this kid to be on the Blues," @SnuggyWuggy21 posted.

"This might be one of the greatest goals in #WorldJuniors history!" @Casey_LeighD wrote.

Jiricek is participating in the World Juniors for the second time in his career, and he is shining once again. Through three games, he's scored twice and recorded three points while playing more minutes than anyone on the team. He and Seattle Kraken prospect Jakub Fibigr have been tasked with matching up against their opponents' top players and have done an admirable job so far.

Czechia currently sits in third place in Group B with a 1-1-0-1 record with one game remaining against Latvia on New Year's Eve. If Czechia beats Latvia and Canada beats Finland, Czechia could sneak into second place heading into the knockout rounds.

