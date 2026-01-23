Blues Prospect Named Captain Of WHL Club

St. Louis Blues 2024 fifth-round draft pick, Will McIsaac, has been named captain of his WHL club, the Spokane Chiefs, for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
The 19-year-old is skating in his fourth full season with the Chiefs, previously serving as an alternate captain last year and this season until his promotion. All 245 of his WHL games have been played with the Chiefs, where he has scored 18 goals and 95 points as a defenseman.
This season, McIsaac has scored four goals and 20 points in 41 games, on pace to match his career high of six goals and fall just a few points short of his career-best 37 points.
“At the beginning of the year, we were unsure what our team would look like, but now that our team is set for the rest of the season, we felt it was important to add a captain to our leadership group,” Chiefs Head Coach Brad Lauer said in a press release. “We feel that Will embodies all the right qualities and is the perfect fit to lead this group through the rest of the season.”
Following Berkly Catton’s exit as he joined the Seattle Kraken in the NHL, the Chiefs have really struggled to replicate last season’s success.
McIsaac is playing in what is likely his final season in the WHL, as next year he will be eligible to play in the AHL or ECHL within the Blues’ organization. The Blues selected the 6-foot-3. 193-pound right-handed defenseman in the fifth round (145th overall) in the 2024 NHL draft.
McIsaac is known as a defensive defenseman who isn’t afraid to play a physical brand of hockey. He skates well for his size and has made strides as a puck mover.
Currently, the Vancouver, BC., native is unsigned by the Blues but is a candidate to sign his entry-level contract sooner, rather than later.
