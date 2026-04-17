Blues' Robert Thomas Expected To Join Team Canada For World Championship

Per Darren Dreger, St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas is expected to join Team Canada at the upcoming World Championship.
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas will continue his season of hockey, as he is expected to join Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship.
Earlier this morning, TSN’s Darren Dreger revealed that Canada is expected to have John Tavares, Mark Scheifele, Ryan O’Reilly, and Robert Thomas join the team, giving the Canadians formidable center depth.
At the moment, Thomas is the only Blues player who is expected to join their national teams for the tournament, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see others, like Jimmy Snuggerud, Jake Neighbours, Joel Hofer, and Dylan Holloway, among others, make an appearance in this event.
If Thomas elects to play, it’ll be his first time at the World Championships. Previously, Thomas has represented Canada at the world juniors and the U-17s, winning gold at both events.
Thomas’ 2025-26 campaign could almost be split into two. In the first half of the year, he struggled to produce, mainly due to nagging injuries that kept him out of the lineup for a while. But after the Olympic break, Thomas was a different player.
In 22 games, the 26-year-old posted 14 goals and 31 points, ranking second on the team behind Holloway, who notched 14 goals and 34 points in 25 games. Thomas also notched nine goals and 15 points in nine games during April.
In all, he finished the season with 25 goals and 64 points in 64 games, another point-per-game season, but a mark he and Blues fans hoped would be better.
A trip to the World Championship will do Thomas well. He can continue to carry the late-season momentum and leave a good impression on the Canadian brass as he aims to make the roster for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.