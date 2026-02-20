Blues' Robert Thomas On Trade Talk: 'It’s part of it. We know where we’re at in the standings'

Even with his full no-trade clause kicked in this season that started last July 1, Thomas’ name has been the subject of trade rumors for the underwhelming Blues (20-28-9), who sit second from last in the league standings.
It doesn’t detract from the fact that Thomas, who returned to practice Friday for the first time since a right leg procedure, is focused on the here and the now.
“It’s part of it. We know where we’re at in the standings,” Thomas said of the trade rumors. “When you’re in this position, stuff like that happens. You’ve just got to own it. I’m a big part of the reason we’re here to where we’re at. I know stuff like that’s going to come and go. It’s been happening for the last couple of years.”
Not only Thomas, but Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk, Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou … all names mentioned as pieces the Blues could jettison off of. But this is nothing new around these parts the past few seasons, even last season when the Blues made their push.
“It’s happened in the last couple of years and we’ve found a way to push through to finish strong every year. That’s something we’re looking forward to is getting back out there. We feel like the reset’s been very nice for us and get some time away and then coming back. We’re pretty confident we can come out strong after this break and finish the year really strong. Never know what happens.”
There have been no indications whether the Blues would even entertain the possibility of moving Thomas, 26, who has six years remaining on a contract that has an average average annual value of $8.125 million. Honestly, they would be foolish if that was even a thought, but like those before him, he has the power of a full NTC and would have to waive in order to be moved.
“I don’t really want to talk too much about it now. We’ll talk about it later,” Thomas said. “I have one. That’s kind of where we’re at.”
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.