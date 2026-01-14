Blues Sign Mailloux To Extension

"Some players come into the league, just like [Jimmy] Snuggerud did last year and boom, he assimilates it," Montgomery said. "And when we look at Snuggerud this year, it's been an adjustment because he's getting used to traveling in time zones, playing in different times zones, coming back, your maintenance, your recovery level, how do you recover at this level. Yeah, we fly in private jets, we stay in great hotels, but in college, he never gets out in his time zone except five games out of 36 a year, and you're seeing the same thing with [Otto] Stenberg, Dalibor Dvorsky and Mailloux. They're used to Eastern time zone in the American (Hockey) League the whole time. Now, they're balancing it. They're playing on Monday's, they're playing on Tuesday's, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday."