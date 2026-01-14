Blues Sign Mailloux To Extension

The St. Louis Blues announced during their 3-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday they signed defenseman Logan Mailloux to a one-year, one-way contract extension for $850,000.
Mailloux, 22, is in his first season with the Blues after being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens on July 1, 2025 for forward Zack Bolduc.
Mailloux (6-foot-3, 212 pounds) has played in 32 games this season and has two points (one goal, one assist).
Mailloux played 14:55 on Tuesday but played a season-high 20:01 on Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, mostly due to the departure of Philip Broberg from that game that forced the Blues to play with five defensemen for the majority of the game.
"When I look at a guy like Mailloux, I thought last game might have been his best game of the year, poised with the puck, carrying of the puck and he got into a rhythm of the game because he played more minutes because of Broberg's unfortunate fall," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "... With all young players, the more ice time they get, the more comfortable they feel. It's true at every level. That being said, at this level, it's hard to earn more ice time. You have to earn it, because to earn more ice time without injuries, you're supplanting someone's minutes. That's an earned reward sat this level."
Overall, the Belle River, Ontario native has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 40 NHL regular-season games. Mailloux was originally drafted by the Canadiens in the first round (No. 31) of the 2021 NHL Draft.
"Some players come into the league, just like [Jimmy] Snuggerud did last year and boom, he assimilates it," Montgomery said. "And when we look at Snuggerud this year, it's been an adjustment because he's getting used to traveling in time zones, playing in different times zones, coming back, your maintenance, your recovery level, how do you recover at this level. Yeah, we fly in private jets, we stay in great hotels, but in college, he never gets out in his time zone except five games out of 36 a year, and you're seeing the same thing with [Otto] Stenberg, Dalibor Dvorsky and Mailloux. They're used to Eastern time zone in the American (Hockey) League the whole time. Now, they're balancing it. They're playing on Monday's, they're playing on Tuesday's, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday."
