Blues Sign Pending RFA Goaltender To A Two-Way Deal

The St. Louis Blues have inked pending restricted free agent goaltender Will Cranley to a one-year, two-way contract extension.
The St. Louis Blues have signed goaltender Will Cranley to a one-year, two-way contract extension, Blues president of hockey operations and GM Doug Armstrong announced today.
The 24-year-old was a 2020 sixth-round pick of the Blues and has spent the past three seasons bouncing between the ECHL and the AHL, and was set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) on July 1.
The 2025-26 season was Cranley’s best season to date. In the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds, he posted a respectable .892 save percentage in 10 games, while in the ECHL with the Florida Everblades, he recorded a .915 SP in 18 games. He had previously never posted a save percentage above .900 in either the ECHL or AHL.
His AHL career numbers show a .890 SP in 13 games and a .896 SP in 74 ECHL games.
Prior to joining the Blues organization, Cranley was a netminder in the OHL, where he posted a .881 SP in 117 career games across five seasons.
While his numbers have never been eye-catching and often look rather disappointing, Cranley boasts a 6-foot-4 frame and is still quite young for a goaltender. He may never make it to the NHL, but organizational depth in the minor leagues is valuable, and retaining homegrown talent in that role is a necessity.
Cranley’s contract will see him paid $850,000 at the NHL level, with a minor league salary of $95,000, according to Puckpedia. Due to his age and lack of NHL experience, Cranley will become a Group 6 RFA at the end of the 2026-27 season.
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