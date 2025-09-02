Blues Top Prospect Is Big X-Factor

After taking a nice step in the right direction and making the playoffs this past season, the St. Louis Blues will be looking to build off it in 2025-26. For this to occur, they will certainly be hoping that some of their youngsters can hit new levels this upcoming season, just like Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg did in 2024-25.

Due to this, it is clear that Blues top prospect Jimmy Snuggerud is an X-factor to watch for the Central Division club this upcoming season.

Snuggerud showed immediate promise after signing his entry-level contract with the Blues during the late stages of the 2024-25 season. In seven regular-season games with the Blues following this, he posted one goal and four points. He was also impactful during the playoffs for St. Louis, recording two goals and four points in seven games.

Overall, Snuggerud had a nice start to his NHL career, and he will now be looking to build off it this upcoming season. The Blues will also be hoping that he does, as there is a real chance that the promising youngster will be in St. Louis' top six.

Thus, if Snuggerud hits a new level and breaks out for the Blues, it will only make them an even better team in 2025-26. It will be fascinating to see how much of an impact he can make for St. Louis this upcoming campaign from here.

