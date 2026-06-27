Blues Tried To Get Into Top 10

"We have three thirds. We can maybe manipulate that into the second, but that’s years away," Armstrong said. "No matter what we do (Saturday), that’s years away. Alex (Steen) and his inner circle and I, we’ll sit down, now we can sit with the coach. We’ve gone through where we think these guys can play in theory, but they’re Blues now. So now where are they going to play and how can we use free agency, how can we use surplus of players if we think we have those to fill out areas that might be a strength or a deficiency. I think we’re stronger than we were at the end of last season adding the two players that we added. Now we have the opportunity to look at free agency, now we have the opportunity to look at trades to see what we want to do. What excites me is the support of the fan base of wanting to build around a certain group of players, a certain age of players and try to give them the opportunity to have enough assets to grow and push."