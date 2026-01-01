Blues' Zach Dean Cleared By NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program; Will Return To Springfield Thunderbirds

St. Louis Blues forward Zach Dean has been cleared by the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and will return to the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL.

Prior to the start of the season, the 22-year-old was placed in the program and has yet to play any games. Dean played just 11 games with the Thunderbirds last year, scoring one goal and four points.

The previous season was his first playing professionally. He skated in nine NHL games with the Blues but failed to record a point. In his rookie AHL season, he scored nine goals and 14 points.

Dean was originally a first-round pick (30th overall) in 2021 by the Vegas Golden Knights, but was acquired by the Blues in a trade that sent Ivan Barbashev the other way. Standing 6-foot, 176 pounds, Dean plays at a high pace, blending slick puckhanding skills and playmaking vision.

Dean is set to become an RFA at the end of the season and is due for a contract extension. It's been challenging to access Dean's play due to the missed time, but the Blues hope he can improve his play in the AHL and earn another call-up to the NHL.

The Thunderbirds are currently in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with an 11-12-4-2 record.

